Melodrama 'Flyin' West' Opens Westport Playhouse Season

Westport Country Playhouse’s 2018 season opens with the popular melodrama “Flyin’ West” by famed feminist novelist, playwright and essayist Pearl Cleage. The play — May 29 through June 16 — follows a group of African American women settling their own piece of land in late-19th century Kansas. These forthright, independent women are trying to escape not just racial injustice but male chauvinism.

The cast includes Brenda Pressley (who co-starred in “Having Our Say” at Hartford Stage in 2016) as Miss Leah, Nikiya Mathis as Sophie Washington, Keona Welch as Minnie Dove Charles, Michael Chenevert as Frank Charles and Edward O’Blenis as Wil Parish (O’Blenis is a Yale School of Drama grad who’s been at Westport Playhouse before in “The Old Settler” and “Member of the Wedding”).

“Flyin’ West” is directed by Seret Scott, whose long resume includes acting in “Sister” at Hartford in 1964, directing “A Raisin in the Sun” at Hartford Stage in 2006, directing “The Amen Corner” at Long Wharf Theatre in 1996 and directing “Native Son” at Yale Rep just six months ago.

Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$70. 203-227-4177, westportplayhouse.org.