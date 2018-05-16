'A Night With Janis Joplin' At Ivoryton Playhouse

Janis Joplin’s life was short but packed with incident. She fronted a few different bands, had two hit albums and appeared at Woodstock, Monterey and other major rock festivals, all in the space of a couple of years. Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27.

As well as inspiring the Bette Midler movie “The Rose,” Janis Joplin’s legend has been shaped into numerous stage shows. “A Night With Janis Joplin,” playing May 30 through June 24 at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main St., Ivoryton, was conceived, written and directed by Randy Johnson. It had a short run on Broadway in 2013-14. The show has a cast of five and features impersonations of several other famous singers besides Joplin.

Two performers, Paige McNamara and Francesca Ferrari, alternate in the demanding role of Joplin. Aurianna Angelique plays the roles of Odette and Bessie Smith. Tawny Dolley is Etta James. Amma Osei sings Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone and “Blues Woman.” Jennifer Leigh Warren is “Blues Singer.” “A Night With Janis Joplin” is a co-production with North Carolina Theatre, which presented the show in April.

Performances are Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50, $45 for seniors, $22 for students and $17 for children. 860-767-7318 and ivorytonplayhouse.org.