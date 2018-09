The Spanish dancer and choreographer Eduardo Guerrero has rethought flamenco dancing for the 21st century, but he also understands the traditions and history of this remarkable art form.

Compania Flamenca Eduardo Guerrero presents its internationally touring show “Flamenco Pasion” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the University of Connecticut’s Jorgensen Auditorium, 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs. Tickets are $15 to $35. 860-486-4226 and jorgensen.uconn.edu.