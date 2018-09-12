“Drowsy Chaperone” Sings And Dances At Goodspeed

‘The Drowsy Chaperone” is a musical about musicals, for people who really love musicals.

It’s a great fit for the musical theater specialists at Goodspeed Opera House, which is staging the show Sept. 21 through Nov. 25.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a show within a show, conjured up by a character known only as The Man in Chair. It’s a madcap 1920s-style musical featuring an oil tycoon, gangsters, a Latin lothario and an airplane pilot. Goodspeed-goers who recall “My One and Only,” “Anything Goes” or “They All Laughed” should feel especially comfortable.

John Scherer of Goodspeed’s “By Jeeves” stars as The Man in Chair.

Performances are Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.; with added Thursday matinees Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday evening performances on Sept. 23 and 30 and Oct. 7, 14 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. On Thanksgiving week there are no performances Nov. 21 and 22 but an added 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23. Tickets are $29 to $79. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org.