Two Dance Performances: Paul Taylor At The Quick Center; Shaping Sounds At Shubert

The legendary choreographer Paul Taylor turned 87 this year, and the dance company that bears his name was founded in 1954. Taylor’s repertoire represents half a century of modern American dance.

For its 8 p.m. Jan. 26 appearance at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts, the Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform works dating back 20 years (“Piazzolla Caldera,” scored with music by Astor Piazzolla and Jerzy Peterburshky) and 30 years (“Roses”), as well as a new work, “Continuum,” created last year by former company member Lila York. Tickets are $40 and $50, $30 for Quick Center members and $5 for Fairfield University students. The Quick Center is on the Fairfield University campus at 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. 203-254-4010 and quick.center.fairfield.edu.

Wall Of Sound

Contemporary American choreographer Travis Wall gained national attention competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2006. In 2012, he became one of the show’s choreographers. Wall’s live touring dance company Shaping Sound is a recent endeavor, featuring “So You Think You Dance” alumni Nick Lazzarini, Lex Ishimoto, Gaby Diaz, Taylor Sieve and others.

“After the Curtain” is Shaping Sound’s second big tour. It’s a longform narrative-based dance piece about “a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love.” “After the Curtain” is at the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $52 to $62. 203-562-5666 and shubert.com.