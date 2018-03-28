Comedy 'Second Chance' At Seven Angels

Mike Vogel’s “Second Chance” is a baby boomer-friendly comedy about a septuagenarian curmudgeon named Jack who is reluctantly placed into the assisted-living system by his middle-aged son. Things don’t go as badly as Jack fears.

Seven Angels Theatre’s production of “Second Chances” is directed by Russell Treyz and stars Paul D’Amato as Jack, and Jack Lafferty as his son Larry, plus Marina Re, Warren Kelley and Amanda Kristin Nichols. Kelley is well-remembered from his 20 seasons with the old River Rep troupe at the Ivoryton Playhouse, and also played the father in “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Goodspeed Opera House last year.

“Second Chance” runs April 5 to 29 at Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added Thursday matinees at 2 p.m. on April 12 and 19. Tickets are $40. 203-757-4676 and sevenangelstheatre.org.