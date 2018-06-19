G-Thang To Play Funny Bone; Tim Dillion Coming To Comix

Gary “G-Thang Johnson” has an intriguing name, an intriguing film resume (“Moneyball” and “Disaster Movie”), and last year he starred in the TV series “Grown Folks.” He does his stand-up June 28 through July 1 at the Funny Bone club, 194 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester. He’ll do five sets: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at both 7:30 and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. The Thursday and Sunday shows are $15.

The Funny Bone also offers its regular monthly “Woman Crush Sunday” July 1 at 4 p.m. This time it stars Eryca Nolan. Admission is a mere $7. Both the G-Thang and “Woman Crush” shows are for ages 21 and over. 860-432-8600, funnybone.com

Courtesy of the artist Tim Dillion plays Mohegan July 4 to 7. Tim Dillion plays Mohegan July 4 to 7. (Courtesy of the artist)

Tim Dillion At Comix

Rising comedy star Tim Dillon was named “New York’s Funniest” at the New York Comedy Festival in 2016 and one of Rolling Stone’s 10 comics to watch out for in 2017, and appeared in two TV comedy specials (on Comedy Central and Netflix) this year. He also hosts a podcast titled “Tim Dillon Is Going To Hell.” Among his comical distinctions: He’s a gay conservative from Long Island with an “average shlub” persona.

Tim Dillon plays at the Comix Club on the grounds of Mohegan Sun Resort Casino for four shows July 4 to 7: Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at both 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $45, $15-$35 on Thursday. 860-862-7000, comixmohegansun.com.