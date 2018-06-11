Comedy At The Casinos: From Katt Williams To The 'Bumping Mics' Tour

You can find four famous comedians spread out over three separate shows, in three different performance spaces at two Connecticut casino complexes, on the same hilarious Saturday night — June 23.

Joel McHale hosted the clip show “The Soup,” from 2004 until 2015, recently impersonated his erstwhile “Community” sitcom co-star Chevy Chase in the Netflix movie “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and now has his own talk show (also on Netflix), “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.” He also has stand-up, improv and sketch comedy experience. McHale performs at 7:30 p.m. at Foxwoods’ Fox Theater. Tickets are $36 and $46.

Katt Williams continues along the cutting edge. In his latest tour, he unleashes his trademark squeaky-voiced rants in the direction of Donald Trump, Bill Cosby, police brutality and more. Williams has been railing against injustice and nonsense for 20 years now. His breakthrough was the movie “American Hustle” in 2007; his latest Netflix special, “Great America,” was released this year. We’d quote some of the jokes from the special, but every sentence has either the n-word or the f-word in it. His latest tirade, the “The Conspiracy Theory Tour,” is unleashed at 8 p.m. at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater. Tickets are $38-$79.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is at 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

Mohegan Sun Jeff Ross and Dave Attell's "Bumping Mics" tour is at Mohegan Sun June 23. Jeff Ross and Dave Attell's "Bumping Mics" tour is at Mohegan Sun June 23. (Mohegan Sun)

At Mohegan

It’s a double feature: Friars Club roast master Jeff Ross (whose 2013 memoir “I Only Roast the Ones I Love: How To Bust Balls Without Burning Bridges” is highly recommended for its anecdotes about Bea Arthur, Courtney Love and Milton Berle) and insomniac comic Dave Attell bring their “Bumping Mics” tour to Mohegan Sun Resort Casino’s Sky Convention Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 and $49. 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. 860-226-7711, mohegansun.com