Trevor Griffiths 'Comedians' At Hole In The Wall Theater

‘Comedians” is a cunning sociopolitical drama from 1975 by British playwright Trevor Griffiths. The drama is set in a class for aspiring comedians, and the second act shows the students performing in a club. Much of the play is concerned about what is funny, and what isn’t, in modern society. The characters directly confront issues of racism, sexism, class, artistic integrity and violence.

“Comedians” is performed May 18 through June 9 at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on May 27.

Tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. 860-229-3049, hitw.org.