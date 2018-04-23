Ballet Theatre Company Dancing 'Cinderella' At USJ

Ballet Theatre Company recently brought on new artistic director Stephanie Dattellas, who is choreographing a new production of the Prokofiev ballet “Cinderella” as its big spring production.

BTC turns 20 this year, and “Cinderella” is already proving popular enough that a third performance had to be added. The dance features Kirsten Evans and Alan Alberto of Festival Ballet Providence in the lead roles of Cinderella and Prince Charming.

Performances are May 5 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 2 p.m. in Hoffman Auditorium at the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. Tickets are $20 to $35. 860-570-0440 and dancebtc.com