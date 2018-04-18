Steve Martin's 'Bright Star' Stops For Four Days At The Shubert

Connecticut has heard quite a lot from Steve Martin in recent years. His play “Meteor Shower” premiered at the Long Wharf Theatre before it was done (with a different cast and director) on Broadway. Martin himself performed this year at The Bushnell with his old friend Martin Short.

Now the national tour of the bluegrass musical “Bright Star,” which Steve Martin co-created with Edie Brickell, comes to the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven, for six performances April 26 to 29.

The show, a romance set in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, takes place in both the 1920s and 1940s. “Bright Star” was on Broadway in 2016. The tour features a few cast members from the Broadway production, as well as the same director, Walter Bobbie. The tour has not had a lot of stops, so the booking is a real coup for the Shubert. Performances are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at both 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $126. 203-562-5666 at the shubert.com.