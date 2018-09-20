'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Comedians Doing Two Shows In Connecticut

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood can’t stop clowning around — though they need your input on what exactly to be funny about.

They were regulars on the original British version of the improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” in the early 1990s, then spent seven seasons on the American version, from the late ‘90s to the mid-‘00s. When the show was revived in 2013, Mochrie and Sherwood were on it again, and it’s still running.

When not taking suggestions from the studio audience for TV, Mochrie and Sherwood tour the country. They’ve been in Connecticut many, many times, and each show has been different.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring their “Scared Scriptless” tour to Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ($48; 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com). Just over a week later, on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., they’re at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs ($15-$45; 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu).