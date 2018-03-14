Bianca Del Rio Bringing Her Quick Wit To The Bushnell

Bianca Del Rio earned her crown as the sixth-season winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” by deftly brandishing her sharp, biting sense of humor. Her funniness does not come from cattiness or pettiness. It comes from her spitfire delivery.

Her quick wit means her live appearances are full of surprises. Just as unpredictable is the drag diva’s first movie, released last year and currently screening on Netflix. “Hurricane Bianca” is the story of a mild-mannered schoolteacher who unleashes his uncompromising female self in order to take charge of his recalcitrant students and colleagues. A wild comedy, “Hurricane Bianca” also has some unexpected arthouse-film moments, as when Del Rio is lying prone in a muddy Texas swamp as a rattlesnake slithers by.

Bianca Del Rio is the creation of Roy Haylock, an accomplished stage performer whose regional theater credits include the Emcee in “Cabaret” and Angel in “Rent.”

“Blame It on Bianca Del Rio” is at The Bushnell’s Belding Theater at 8 p.m. March 22. Tickets are $39.50, with select “Platinum” seating opportunities at $159 and a couple of separate VIP Package opportunities. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.