'Awkward Sex... And The City' At Funny Bone; 'Jesus Christ Superstar' At Cabaret

‘This is what real sex is like,” says “Awkward Sex… and the City” creator Natalie Wall. The show is a thematic stand-up comedy/storytelling event featuring four female comedians and one male. The touring troupe features Natalie Wall, Anita Flores, Karolena Theresa, Jen Keefe and Bobby Hankinson.

In a phone interview, Natalie Wall, who conceived the show, described it as “something for everyone, every sexuality. We all tell an awkward dating or relationship story from our own experience. The audience feels a lot better, and less awkward about themselves, at the end of it all. Sex didn’t used to get talked about this way.”

Besides the ongoing tour, “Awkward Sex… and the City” holds a monthly show in the basement of a New York sex shop, with a changing lineup of storytellers. The tour finds itself in a variety of venues — clubs, theater, music venues. The show’s previous Connecticut appearance was at the now-defunct Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport.

“Awkward Sex… and the City” tells its uncomfortable tales of dating, sleeping together and otherwise relating, at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Funny Bone club, 194 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester (in the stores at Buckland Hills complex). Tickets are $10. 860-432-8600 and hartford.funnybone.com

Yale Repertory Theatre Steven Anthony Jones plays "The Oldest Old Man" in "Father Comes Home from the Wars Parts 1, 2 & 3" at Yale Rep. Steven Anthony Jones plays "The Oldest Old Man" in "Father Comes Home from the Wars Parts 1, 2 & 3" at Yale Rep. (Yale Repertory Theatre)

An African-American Odyssey

The Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) has returned to one of her favorite topics, the American Civil War, for her multi-installment, Greek “Odyssey”-styled drama “Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2 & 3.” The separate parts are titled “A Measure of a Man,” “The Battle in the Wilderness” and “The Union of My Confederate Parts.” The show’s directed by Liz Diamond, who worked extensively with Parks in the early 1990s, including for the Yale Rep premieres of the playwright’s “The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World” and “The America Play.”

The show is a co-production of Yale Rep and the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. The cast features several actors associated with ACT, including Steven Anthony Jones (in photo), Rotimi Agbabiaka and Safiya Fredericks, Dan Hiatt, Gregory Wallace and others.

“Father Comes Home from the Wars Parts 1, 2 & 3” is at the Yale Repertory Theatre March 16 through April 17. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on March 24, 28 and 31 and April 7. Tickets are $20 to $90. 203-432-1234 and yalerep.org.

Kevin McNair From left: Chris Kozlowski, Christian Cardozo, Carolyn Reeves in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre. From left: Chris Kozlowski, Christian Cardozo, Carolyn Reeves in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre. (Kevin McNair)

Still A Superstar

For a show that was regularly protested and picketed when it was first produced, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has had remarkable staying power. It’s a powerful rock musical offering wonderful opportunities for a small loud band and a busy ensemble cast. There are great solo songs for a handful of hallowed lead roles. “JCS” can be performed myriad ways — stripped-down concert style or with full sets and costumes.

NBC is broadcasting a star-studded “Jesus Christ Superstar” April 1 featuring John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon and Alice Cooper. The latest local production of this intense show, set during the final days of Jesus Christ’s time on earth, is at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport, March 16 through April 8. The DCT rendition stars Chris Kozlowski, Christian Cardozo and Carolyn Reeves. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 5 and 8:15 p.m.; and Sunday at 6 p.m. There is no performance on Easter Sunday, April 1. Tickets are $28 to $33. 203-576-1636, mycabaret.org.