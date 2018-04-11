'As You Like It' Wraps Up CT Rep Season

The final show of Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s main school-year season is the Shakespeare comedy “As You Like It.” That’s the one where an ace wrestler named Orlando wanders into the forest and posts love notes on the trees, in search of his beloved Rosalind — who herself is in the woods disguised as a man.

As usual, CT Rep has augmented its cast of UConn acting students with some professional actors, in this case some with a lot of Shakespeare experience. John Hadden plays Jacques, who gives the famed “All the world’s a stage” speech in the play. Jonathan Croy plays both Dukes in the show: Duke Frederick and the brother who banishes him, Duke Senior.

Croy and Hadden have both worked at the esteemed Shakespeare & Co. theater in the Berkshires. So has director Kristin Wold, who as an actress has also worked with New Haven’s Elm Shakespeare Company and appeared at CT Rep in “All in the Timing,” “Lovers and Executioners” and “Arcadia.”

“As You Like It” plays April 19 to 29 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, 802 Bolton Road, on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on April 28 and 29. The April 28 matinee will be interpreted in American Sign Language. Tickets are $10 to $35. 860-486-2113 and crt.uconn.edu.