Famous Voices Sing An Animaniac Celebration in Danbury

Remember the whimsically grating voice of Yakko Warner, who with his siblings Wakko and Dot updated classic Warner Brothers cartoon wackiness for the mid-1990s as “The Animaniacs”?

Rob Paulsen — also known as the voice of Pinky on “Pinky and the Brain,” The Mask in “The Mask: Animated Series” and two of the cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — is on tour with cartoon composer Randy Rogel presenting “Animaniacs in Concert.” The show contains music, anecdotes, video clips and funny voices. Yes, Yakko will sing the mnemonic device “Yakko’s World.”

“Animaniacs in Concert” is at the Palace Theater, 165 Main St., Danbury, 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets are $29-$39. 203-794-9944, thepalacedanbury.com.