Feisty 'Altar Boyz' Musical Playing At Seven Angels

‘Altar Boyz” is a feisty, funny musical theater piece that slyly sends up boy bands and fundamentalist Christianity at the same time. The show purports to be the final concert of the Christian boy band The Altar Boyz. They co-star with a machine called the Soul Sensor DX12, which attempts to save all the souls in the theater.

“Altar Boyz” was an off-Broadway hit in 2005, and its first national tour kicked off at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre in 2008.

Is there a more appropriately named venue for “Altar Boyz” than the Seven Angels Theatre? The theater, at 1 Plank Road in Waterbury, is staging the show Sept. 27 through Oct. 21.

The cast includes Jeff Jordan as Matthew, Andrew Poston as Mark, Louis Griffin as Luke, Maclain Dassatti as Abraham and Spiro Marcos as Juan.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 11 and 18. Tickets are $45 to $60. 203-757-4676, sevenangelstheatre.org.