AIDS Connecticut Hosts Oscar Red-Carpet Experience

The buzz may have been about the Oscars, but the star of the show Sunday evening was AIDS Connecticut.

ACT hosted its annual Red Carpet Experience at Spotlight Theatres in Hartford, a viewing party celebrating the Academy Awards, while raising money for an organization that helps improve the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention.

"This event started over 20 years ago on a very small scale and it has just continued to grow and grow and grow," said Shawn M. Lang, deputy director. "It's a way to celebrate the arts, a way to celebrate the movies, a way to bring people together."

Oscars At The Kate Amy Ellis/Hartford Courant Chef T. Renee Williams with husband Kenneth Williams, of Hartford Steam Boiler, donning their best “Blues Brothers” ensemble. Chef T. Renee Williams with husband Kenneth Williams, of Hartford Steam Boiler, donning their best “Blues Brothers” ensemble. (Amy Ellis/Hartford Courant)

ACT Executive Director John Merz said, "I think what's encouraging that people understand HIV/AIDS is still an issue that needs to be recognized and one of the things I see is — tonight is a great gala, we have a great time — but I think people understand, we certainly understand, that the other 364 days of the year we are in the trenches, we are spreading the word that HIV is preventable, that people with HIV need to be treated as other human beings."

The gala event included red-carpet interviews with freelance journalist MaryEllen Fillo and WTNH's Teresa Dufour, a silent auction, guests dressed as movie characters, fabulous cuisine and beverages, and large screens throughout the venue allowing partygoers to view the Academy Awards telecast.

Oscars At The Kate Amy Ellis/Hartford Courant Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and WNPR's Colin McEnroe at AIDS Connecticut Red Carpet Experience Sunday night at Hartford’s Spotlight Theatres on Front Street. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and WNPR's Colin McEnroe at AIDS Connecticut Red Carpet Experience Sunday night at Hartford’s Spotlight Theatres on Front Street. (Amy Ellis/Hartford Courant)

Among the guests were WNPR's Colin McEnroe (event co-founder with Peter Shapiro); Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin; chef T. Renee Williams with husband Kenneth Williams, of Hartford Steam Boiler and a member of the honorary host committee; Tyffani Douglas and Keila Myles, both of Hartford; and ACT board member Kara Capone, chief operating officer of New Reach, which serves Connecticut families and households who are struggling with homelessness and poverty throughout New Haven and Fairfield counties.

"ACT does incredible work, I see the difference they make in peoples lives," said Capone. "And so I know that when I come here, and I help support events like this, that I know that I am helping support the work that they do, as well as bringing a lot of attention to really important issues like LGBTQ issues and really helping to support the community."