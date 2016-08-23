Creature From Black Lagoon Resurfacing For CT HorrorFest

Ricou Browning became legendary almost by accident. In 1953, He was working at Wakulla Springs near Tallahassee, Fla., lifeguarding and doing other chores. His boss, who was going out of town, asked him to show around a crew looking for a film location.

"They loved the location, the water and the clarity and everything. Their cameraman asked if I could swim in front of the cameras so they could get the perspective of the size of a human being against the fish and the grass," says Browning, an expert swimmer. "So I did."

Days later, the crew called back and offered him a job as the "Gill Man" in "Creature From the Black Lagoon." The film, which came out in 1954, quickly became a horror classic. Browning played the monster again in "Revenge of the Creature" and "The Creature Walks Among Us."

Today, Browning is 86 and lives in Southwest Ranches, Fla. He will travel to Danbury on Saturday, Aug. 27, to participate in the CT HorrorFest, an annual celebration of horror in film and television. He will meet fans and sign autographs.

Creature From The Black Lagoon Courtesy Ricou Browning Ricou Browning in costume from "The Creature from the Black Lagoon." Browning will be at the CT HorrorFest in Danbury. Ricou Browning in costume from "The Creature from the Black Lagoon." Browning will be at the CT HorrorFest in Danbury. (Courtesy Ricou Browning)

In all of the movies, Browning did only the monster's underwater scenes. "Ben Chapman was the 'top-side' creature in the first movie. "He was 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, and I was 6 feet. They wanted the monster to look bigger," Browning says. "In the second film, Tom Hennesy was on top-side, and in the third film it was Don Megowan."

Still, he didn't meet Chapman face-to-face until 50 years later, at an autograph-signing event in Wakulla Springs.

The suit was made of sponge rubber and latex. Lead weights in his chest, thighs and ankles were added to make Browning "negatively buoyant," he says — in other words, to make him sink. The underwater sequences director Jim Havens couldn't swim, so "he sat in an inner tube with a face mask on and looked down into the water while they were shooting scenes," Browning says.

Unlike today's film stars, Browning didn't do a red-carpet event at the premiere of the movie when it came out in 1954.

"I saw it in a theater in Tallahassee. I paid to go in. They showed it in 3D. It was very poorly done in 3D and people's eyes bothered them," he says. "Then they showed it in a single strip and never showed it in 3D again until years later, when 3D was better."

Horror fans from across Connecticut and beyond gathered for the second annual Connecticut Horrorfest at The Matrix Conference Center, presented by Horror News Network. Special guests included Doug Bradley (Pinhead), Michael Jai White (Spawn), Gunnar Hansen (Leatherface), and artist Tyler Green from the show Face Off. (Sean Fowler, Special to the Courant) (Sean Fowler, Special to the Courant)

Browning, who worked on live water shows before "Lagoon," moved on to a career of water-based TV shows and movies. He helped created the dolphin TV show "Flipper," directed the sea-lion movie "Salty" and worked on its short-lived spinoff TV show, and directed several episodes of "Gentle Ben," the adventures of a family with a pet bear in the Everglades. He also did the underwater sequences in "Caddyshack," in the James Bond movies "Thunderball" and "Never Say Never Again" and in the TV show "Sea Hunt." His son, Ricou Browning Jr., is a marine stunt coordinator in movies, whose work includes the TV show "Bloodline" and the new film version of "Baywatch."

Today, Browning is retired and does three or four horror signing events every year. He still swims regularly, just like the creature. "I don't have a pool," he said. "I have a canal in the back of my yard."

George Romero, Women Of 'The Evil Dead'

Besides Browning, the big-ticket attraction at this year's HorrorFest is one of the most influential innovators in American cinema history. George Romero, who reinvented the zombie genre for all time by writing and directing "Night of the Living Dead," "Dawn of the Dead," "Day of the Dead" and other horror classics, will be at the event to meet attendees and sign autographs. Romero was not available for interviews.

Other horror veterans who plan to attend include: Ellen Sandweiss, Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly, who all starred in the cabin-in-the-woods classic "The Evil Dead"; Tyler Mane, who portrayed Michael Myers in the 2007 remake of "Halloween" and in 2009's "Halloween II"; Zach Galligan, star of the classic film "Gremlins"; James Marshall, who played James Hurley on "Twin Peaks"; Erika Ervin of "American Horror Story: Freakshow"; and Robert Maillet, who plays "The Master" on the TV show "The Strain."

CT HORRORFEST will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Matrix Conference Center, 39 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury. Pre-order tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Celebrities charge extra for autographs. A VIP event, at $225, includes a continental breakfast, an autographed photo with George Romero, opportunity to take a photo with Romero, a reserved front-area seat in the panel room and a ticket to the fest. Adults' and kids' costume contests will be held. horrornewsnetwork.net/ct-horror