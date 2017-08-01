Connecticut Calendar Girlz In 6th Year Of 'Stomping Out' Domestic Violence

What started with a Facebook post by Karen Stanford in 2012 has developed into a multifaceted nonprofit organization aiming to "stomp out" domestic violence and support abuse victims.

Stanford, founder and photographer of the Connecticut Calendar Girlz, whose 2018 issue will be its sixth, says she created the organization as a means to give back to the community, something she has been doing since she was young.

"I've been involved in a massive amount of campaigns and fundraisers, so I wanted to start something on my own, something that meant a lot to me," she says.

The Connecticut Calendar Girlz will celebrate the release of its 2018 calendar with a launch party at Old Well Tavern in Simsbury on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free, and it includes the opportunity to meet members of the organization, purchase merchandise and the new calendar, and win door prizes.

Photographer Karen Stanford is the founder and creative director of the 6-year-old Connecticut Calendar Girlz.

When Stanford reached out on social media to find models for the first calendar, published in 2013, she quickly found about a dozen women who were interested not only in being photographed but supporting the cause.

"When women get involved, it's because they want to. There's a level of commitment that comes from all of us," says Heather Roe, a member of the organization.

The calendars feature women modeling in pin-up style portraits and classic cars at various locations in Connecticut. For the organization, however, the photos represent a sense of confidence and solidarity for the women, some of whom have been victims of domestic violence themselves.

"We're not just models — we're role models," says Stanford. "We do more than just [pose] in front of the camera and sell our merchandise and calendars. We want to empower women."

Since the first calendar was published, there has been a "domino effect," says Stanford. The organization has attracted dozens of women and owners of classic cars wanting to appear in the photos, as well as local sponsors that help cover the costs of making the calendars.

"We don't have to search them out; they search [for] us now, which is pretty cool," she says.

All of the proceeds from the calendar sales are donated to the Interval House, the state's largest organization committed to assisting victims of domestic violence and their families. The Connecticut Calendar Girlz has become one of the organization's largest fundraisers, raising about $50,000 for the Interval House since the release of the 2013 calendar, Stanford says.

The models from the 2018 calendar

As the Calendar Girlz organization has grown, so has its reach and impact. The calendar itself has gone international since the second release, and the organization's members say there is a certain fulfillment they get out of supporting their cause and meeting people they have helped.

"There's something to say about handing a check over to [the Interval House] and seeing the women and children there. It's indescribable," Stanford says. "Personally, I feel like I'm the richest woman in the world."

The group also has expanded its charitable efforts by collecting clothes and toiletries for the homeless, toys for children and prom dresses for high school girls in Hartford.

"It evokes a feeling of 'OK, there is somebody doing something nice and they want to get involved.' There's so much negativity everywhere right now, and I think it's kind of nice when people see us out there," Roe says.

In addition to the launch party in Simsbury on Aug. 12, the organization will make appearances later in the year at the following events: Simsbury Fly-In & Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Simsbury Airport; Hot Rod & Kustom Fall Out on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Glastonbury Elks Lodge; Ty-Rods 45th annual Swap Meet on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Stafford Motor Speedway and Victory Motorcycle Swap Meet on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Stafford Motor Speedway. ctcalendargirlz.com