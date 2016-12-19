Connecticut Authors Filled Shelves With New Fiction

Happy holidays, book lovers! Here is a sampling of the many books published in 2016 by Connecticut authors.
Nonfiction, Biography and Memoir
Gina Barreca provocatively asks "If You Lean In, Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse?: Questions and Thoughts for Loud, Smart Women in Turbulent Times" (St. Martin's Press, $25.99).
New England Trail Poet-in-Residence David Leff published "Canoeing Maine's Legendary Allagash: Thoreau, Romance, and Survival of the Wild" (Homebound, $26.95).
Steve Courtney describes Gilded Age Hartford in "Mark Twain's Hartford" (Arcadia, $21.99).
NPR correspondent Anne Garrels's timely book is "Putin Country: A Journey into the Real Russia" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $26).
Comedian Michael Ian Black wrote "A Child's First Book of Trump" (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $15.99) and the memoir, "Navel Gazing: True Tales of Bodies, Mostly Mine (But Also My Mom's, Which I Know Sounds Weird)" (Gallery Books, $24.99).
Paul Bloom ponders feeling the pain of others in "Against Empathy: The Case for Rational Compassion" (Ecco Press, $26.99).
Abigail Tucker published "The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World" (Simon & Schuster; $26).
Journalist Tracey O'Shaughnessy's columns are compiled in "Put the Kettle On and Other Cultural Disconnections" (CreateSpace, $15).
DeeDee Filiatreault's columns and blog posts appear in "Tales from the Crib: Adventures of an Over-Sharing, Stressed-Out, Modern-Day Mom" (Skyhorse Publishing, $14.99).
William J. Mann reveals "The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family" (Harper, $35).
Robert Wyss profiles a famous environmentalist in "The Man Who Built the Sierra Club: A Life of David Brower" (Columbia University Press, $35).
Steve Kemper explores a famous wilderness scout's adventures in "A Splendid Savage: The Restless Life of Frederick Russell Burnham" (Norton, $27.95).
Aidan Levy's debut is a rock star's biography, "Dirty Blvd: The Life and Music of Lou Reed" (Chicago Review Press, $28.95).
Dennis Barone's "Beyond Memory: Italian Protestants in Italy and America" (State University of New York Press, $75) explores immigrants' lives in the state.
Cathy Alter edited "CRUSH: Writers Reflect on Love, Longing, and the Lasting Power of Their First Celebrity Crush" (William Morrow, $19).
Karl Cicitto and Alan Levin's biography is "100: The 100 Year Journey of a Baseball Journeyman, Mike Sandlock" (Society for American Baseball Research, $14.95).
Harry Haskell's biography of Katherine Wright Haskell, sister of the Wright Brothers, is "Maiden Flight" (Chicago Review Press, $15.99).
WTNV-TV's Ann Nyberg shares reminiscences in "Remembering Katharine Hepburn: Stories of Wit and Wisdom About America's Leading Lady" (Globe Pequot, $16.95).
Peter C. Vermilyea unveils little-known history in "Wicked Litchfield County" (The History Press, $21.99).
Brianna Dunlap traces the history of "Connecticut Valley Tobacco" (Arcadia, $21.99).
Okey Ndibe's memoir is "Never Look an American in the Eye: A Memoir of Flying Turtles, Colonial Ghosts, and the Making of a Nigerian American" (Soho Press, $25).
Ivan Backer's memoir is "My Train to Freedom: A Jewish Boy's Journey from Nazi Europe to a Life of Activism" (Skyhorse, $22.99).
Dennis Sullivan's memoir of North End life from 1943 to 1963 is "Irving Street & Other Hartford Memories" (Diggy Pod, $15).
James Herbert Smith's memoir is "A Boy's Life in the Baby Boom, True Tales from Small Town America" (Elm Grove Press, $19.95)
Food writer Elissa Altman's memoir is "Treyf: My Life as an Unorthodox Outlaw" (New American Library, $26).
Sherry Horton mourns her artist husband in "Witness Chair: A Memoir of Art, Marriage, and Loss" (Shanti Arts, $21.95).
Fiction and Mysteries
Charles Monagan's novel, "Carrie Welton" (Penmore Press, $19.50), is about an unconventional 19th century woman.
Romance writer Kristan Higgins' latest about sisters and marriage is "If You Only Knew" (HQN, $7.99).
Jane Green's "Falling" (Berkley, $26) is a romance set in Manhattan and Westport.
Michael C. White's "Resting Places" (Open Books Press, $16.95), is about the loss of a child and the search for self.
Hirsh Sawhney published "South Haven" (Akashic Books, $15.95), about immigrants in the suburbs.
Susan Strecker's thriller about an unsolved murder is "Nowhere Girl" (Thomas Dunne Books, $25.99)
Charlotte Rogan's "Now and Again" (Little, Brown & Co., $27) shows the perils of whistle-blowing.
Chris Knopf's "Cop Job" (The Permanent Press, $29) is his sixth Sam Acquillo Hamptons mystery.
Nan Rossiter sets a family saga on Cape Cod in "Firefly Summer" (Kensington, $15)
Attorney Christine Whitehead's romance/thriller is "The Rage of Plum Blossoms" (CreateSpace, $9.99).
In Marilyn Simon Rothstein's debut, "Lift and Separate" (Lake Union Publishing, $14.95), a brassiere magnate drops his wife for a model.
Steve Liskow's mysteries, "Dark Gonna Catch Me Here" and "The Nowhere Man" are both from CreateSpace, $15.
Susan Santangelo continues her Baby Boomer Mysteries with "Second Honeymoons Can Be Murder" (Suspense Publishing, $12.99).
James R. Benn's 11th Billy Boyle World War II mystery is "Blue Madonna" (Soho Crime, $26.95).
Natasha Friend's YA novel about a teen coping with life is "Where You'll find Me" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $16.99).
Emily Liebert details upheaval in three lives in "Some Women" (NAL, $15).
Lucy Burdette (aka Roberta Isleib) published "Killer Takeout" (New American Library, $7.99), a Key West Food Critic mystery.
Wally Lamb gives us a grown-up Felix Funicello and theater ghosts in "I'll Take You There" (Harper, $25.99)
Robert H. Patton goes south in the poignant "Cajun Waltz" (Thomas Dunne Books; $25.99)
Beatriz Williams sets "A Certain Age" (Morrow, $26.99), in the scandalous Roaring '20s, and as Juliana Gray, wrote "A Most Extraordinary Pursuit" (Berkley, $16).
Ann Leary's tale of a quirky, once wealthy Connecticut family is "The Children" (St. Martin's Press, $26.99).
In Velya Jancz-Urban's "Acquiescence" (Mascot Books, $13.95), a woman learns of a long-ago murder in her Connecticut farmhouse.
David Handler's series about film critic Mitch Berger and state trooper Des Mitry continues with "The Lavender Lane Lothario" (Minotaur, 426.99)
Carrie Firestone's "The Loose Ends List" (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $17.99), is a funny/sad story of a family and a dignified death.
Dan Cluchey's debut, "The Life of the World to Come" (St. Martin's, $24.99), ponders a lost love and the afterlife.
Karen E. Olson continues her Black Hat Thriller series with "Shadowed" (Severn House, $28.95).
F. Mark Granato's "This Boy" (CreateSpace, $19.99), begins in Hartford's South End and follows a newspaperman's life.
Suzanne Palmieri, who also writes as Suzanne Hayes, published "The Witch House of Persimmon Point" (St. Martin's Griffin, $16.99).
Marie Bostwick's "From Here To Home" (Kensington, $15) is a Too Much, Texas, novel.
Geoffrey Craig writes about human cruelty in "Scudder's Gorge" (Prolific Press, $16.95).
Diana K. Perkins' latest mystery is "The Nonprofit Murders" (Shetucket Hollow Press, $14).
Constance Leisure's romantic novel is "Amour Provence" (Simon & Schuster, $1 6).
Caragh M. O'Brien's "The Rule of Mirrors" (Roaring Brook Press, $17.99) is the second in her Vault of Dreams series.
Dan Foley offers contemporary horror in "Reunion" (Grinning Skull, $16.99), "Abandoned" (Books & Boos, $14.99) and "Wolf's Tale" (CreateSpace, $16.99).
Dawn Metcalf ends her "Twixt" fantasy novels with "Invincible" (Harlequin Teen $9.99).
Glenn Maynard's new novel is "Wayward Soul" (Black Rose Writing $17.95).