Connecticut Authors Filled Shelves With New Fiction

Happy holidays, book lovers! Here is a sampling of the many books published in 2016 by Connecticut authors.

Nonfiction, Biography and Memoir

Gina Barreca provocatively asks "If You Lean In, Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse?: Questions and Thoughts for Loud, Smart Women in Turbulent Times" (St. Martin's Press, $25.99).

New England Trail Poet-in-Residence David Leff published "Canoeing Maine's Legendary Allagash: Thoreau, Romance, and Survival of the Wild" (Homebound, $26.95).

Steve Courtney describes Gilded Age Hartford in "Mark Twain's Hartford" (Arcadia, $21.99).

NPR correspondent Anne Garrels's timely book is "Putin Country: A Journey into the Real Russia" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $26).

Comedian Michael Ian Black wrote "A Child's First Book of Trump" (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $15.99) and the memoir, "Navel Gazing: True Tales of Bodies, Mostly Mine (But Also My Mom's, Which I Know Sounds Weird)" (Gallery Books, $24.99).

Paul Bloom ponders feeling the pain of others in "Against Empathy: The Case for Rational Compassion" (Ecco Press, $26.99).

Abigail Tucker published "The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World" (Simon & Schuster; $26).

Journalist Tracey O'Shaughnessy's columns are compiled in "Put the Kettle On and Other Cultural Disconnections" (CreateSpace, $15).

DeeDee Filiatreault's columns and blog posts appear in "Tales from the Crib: Adventures of an Over-Sharing, Stressed-Out, Modern-Day Mom" (Skyhorse Publishing, $14.99).

William J. Mann reveals "The Wars of the Roosevelts: The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family" (Harper, $35).

Robert Wyss profiles a famous environmentalist in "The Man Who Built the Sierra Club: A Life of David Brower" (Columbia University Press, $35).

Steve Kemper explores a famous wilderness scout's adventures in "A Splendid Savage: The Restless Life of Frederick Russell Burnham" (Norton, $27.95).

Aidan Levy's debut is a rock star's biography, "Dirty Blvd: The Life and Music of Lou Reed" (Chicago Review Press, $28.95).

Dennis Barone's "Beyond Memory: Italian Protestants in Italy and America" (State University of New York Press, $75) explores immigrants' lives in the state.

Cathy Alter edited "CRUSH: Writers Reflect on Love, Longing, and the Lasting Power of Their First Celebrity Crush" (William Morrow, $19).

Karl Cicitto and Alan Levin's biography is "100: The 100 Year Journey of a Baseball Journeyman, Mike Sandlock" (Society for American Baseball Research, $14.95).

Harry Haskell's biography of Katherine Wright Haskell, sister of the Wright Brothers, is "Maiden Flight" (Chicago Review Press, $15.99).

WTNV-TV's Ann Nyberg shares reminiscences in "Remembering Katharine Hepburn: Stories of Wit and Wisdom About America's Leading Lady" (Globe Pequot, $16.95).

Peter C. Vermilyea unveils little-known history in "Wicked Litchfield County" (The History Press, $21.99).

Brianna Dunlap traces the history of "Connecticut Valley Tobacco" (Arcadia, $21.99).

Okey Ndibe's memoir is "Never Look an American in the Eye: A Memoir of Flying Turtles, Colonial Ghosts, and the Making of a Nigerian American" (Soho Press, $25).

Ivan Backer's memoir is "My Train to Freedom: A Jewish Boy's Journey from Nazi Europe to a Life of Activism" (Skyhorse, $22.99).

Dennis Sullivan's memoir of North End life from 1943 to 1963 is "Irving Street & Other Hartford Memories" (Diggy Pod, $15).

James Herbert Smith's memoir is "A Boy's Life in the Baby Boom, True Tales from Small Town America" (Elm Grove Press, $19.95)

Food writer Elissa Altman's memoir is "Treyf: My Life as an Unorthodox Outlaw" (New American Library, $26).

Sherry Horton mourns her artist husband in "Witness Chair: A Memoir of Art, Marriage, and Loss" (Shanti Arts, $21.95).

Fiction and Mysteries

Charles Monagan's novel, "Carrie Welton" (Penmore Press, $19.50), is about an unconventional 19th century woman.

Romance writer Kristan Higgins' latest about sisters and marriage is "If You Only Knew" (HQN, $7.99).

Jane Green's "Falling" (Berkley, $26) is a romance set in Manhattan and Westport.

Michael C. White's "Resting Places" (Open Books Press, $16.95), is about the loss of a child and the search for self.

Hirsh Sawhney published "South Haven" (Akashic Books, $15.95), about immigrants in the suburbs.

Susan Strecker's thriller about an unsolved murder is "Nowhere Girl" (Thomas Dunne Books, $25.99)

Charlotte Rogan's "Now and Again" (Little, Brown & Co., $27) shows the perils of whistle-blowing.

Chris Knopf's "Cop Job" (The Permanent Press, $29) is his sixth Sam Acquillo Hamptons mystery.

Nan Rossiter sets a family saga on Cape Cod in "Firefly Summer" (Kensington, $15)

Attorney Christine Whitehead's romance/thriller is "The Rage of Plum Blossoms" (CreateSpace, $9.99).

In Marilyn Simon Rothstein's debut, "Lift and Separate" (Lake Union Publishing, $14.95), a brassiere magnate drops his wife for a model.

Steve Liskow's mysteries, "Dark Gonna Catch Me Here" and "The Nowhere Man" are both from CreateSpace, $15.

Susan Santangelo continues her Baby Boomer Mysteries with "Second Honeymoons Can Be Murder" (Suspense Publishing, $12.99).

James R. Benn's 11th Billy Boyle World War II mystery is "Blue Madonna" (Soho Crime, $26.95).

Natasha Friend's YA novel about a teen coping with life is "Where You'll find Me" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $16.99).

Emily Liebert details upheaval in three lives in "Some Women" (NAL, $15).

Lucy Burdette (aka Roberta Isleib) published "Killer Takeout" (New American Library, $7.99), a Key West Food Critic mystery.

Wally Lamb gives us a grown-up Felix Funicello and theater ghosts in "I'll Take You There" (Harper, $25.99)

Robert H. Patton goes south in the poignant "Cajun Waltz" (Thomas Dunne Books; $25.99)

Beatriz Williams sets "A Certain Age" (Morrow, $26.99), in the scandalous Roaring '20s, and as Juliana Gray, wrote "A Most Extraordinary Pursuit" (Berkley, $16).

Ann Leary's tale of a quirky, once wealthy Connecticut family is "The Children" (St. Martin's Press, $26.99).