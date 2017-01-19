Mike Birbiglia At Funnybone, Barry Crimmins At Mohegan

In October, Connecticut audiences got to see comic writer and performer Mike Birbiglia's full-length performance "Thank God for Jokes" at College Street Music Hall in New Haven. That show, about the very nature of humor, had a four-month off-Broadway run and toured 100 cities.

Now there's a rare opportunity to see Birbiglia create his latest piece, which is more of a conventional stand-up set. The comic — known for his acting roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Trainwreck," his numerous appearances on "This America Life" and his solo performance "Sleepwalk With Me" (which became a comedy album, a feature film and a bestselling book) — is developing new material through live shows at clubs and theaters.

The working title of the tour is "Working It Out." The Funnybone comedy club, in the Shoppes at Buckland Hills complex at 194 Buckland Hill Drive in Manchester, is one of the smallest venues on the tour. Birbiglia will do three shows there: Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. $25. 860-432-8600, hartford.funnybone.com.

Crimminally Funny

Barry Crimmins is a comedy legend. The longtime stand-up performer, political satirist and essayist was one of the leading voices in the storied Boston comedy scene of the 1980s, and remains a provocative commentator on current events. Bobcat Goldthwait directed a documentary about Crimmins, "Call Me Lucky," in 2015, and Louis C.K.'s Pig Newton company produced his latest comedy special, "Whatever Threatens You."

Crimmins shares a bill 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Mohegan Sun's Comix Comedy club with another stand-up comic who's also known as a writer: Kurt Metzger, who's worked on "Chappelle's Show" and "Inside Amy Schumer."

The club is on the casino's grounds at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. $15, $25 for VIP reserved, $35 for reserved front row seats. There is a $10 food/drink minimum. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.