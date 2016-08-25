Comedian John Mulaney At College Street; Gabriel Iglesias At Foxwoods

Comedian Chris D'Elia of TV's "Undateable," not to mention the 2015 Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber, is at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Like a lot of stand-up comics these days, he has a white-rapper alter ego (MC Chank Smith), hosts a podcast ("Ten Minute Podcast") and tours incessantly. Tickets are $30 to $50. Information: 860-432-8600, hartfordfunnybone.com

Foxwoods Gets Fluffy

The Hawaiian-shirted, self-described "fluffy guy" comedian Gabriel Iglesias does two sets at Foxwoods' Grand Theater Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 8 p.m. Amid all his albums, cable specials and cartoon voice gigs, Iglesias also had a reality series last year, "Fluffy Breaks Even." Tickets are $40 to $64.50. Information: 800-369-9663, foxwoods.com

Gabriel Iglesias Foxwoods Resort Casino "Fluffy guy" Gabriel Iglesias is at Foxwoods' Grand Theater Sept. 3 and 4. "Fluffy guy" Gabriel Iglesias is at Foxwoods' Grand Theater Sept. 3 and 4. (Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Well-Dressed Everyman

Smart young comedian John Mulaney has written for "Saturday Night Live," Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and others while maintaining his own stand-up career. His sitcom "Mulaney" didn't last long but cemented the shirt-and-tie funnyman's cult following. John Mulaney is at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Tickets are $25 to $35. Information: 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com