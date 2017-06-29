Cirque Eloize's 'iD' Comes To Foxwoods Twice In July

Cirque Eloize's still-newish relationship with Foxwoods Resort Casino is thriving. The Canadian theater troupe staged the world premiere of its Wild West show "Saloon" at the Fox Theater last August, then went industrial for "Cirkopolis" in April.

Cirque Eloize returns to Foxwoods July 6 to 12 and 20 to 26 with "iD," set along a "vibrant urban streetscape … against a kaleidoscope of video projections." Fifteen performers swing, sway, balance, juggle and flip. "iD" has traveled the world, performing in Singapore, Israel, Romania and elsewhere. Performances are Monday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $40. 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.