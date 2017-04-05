'Cirkopolis' At Foxwoods; 'Circling The Drain' At Yale Cabaret

The Canadian circus theater troupe Cirque Eloize brought its freewheeling Wild West-themed show "Saloon" to Foxwoods Resort Casino last year and has returned with something much more modernistic and industrial.

"Cirkopolis" is inspired by Fritz Lang's silent movie classic "Metropolis." Set in a retro-futuristic "factory-city," "Cirkopolis" is a shiny urban platform for juggling, acrobatics, aerial displays and balancing acts.

Cirkopolis tumbles through the Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, April 11 to 15. Performances are Tuesday to Friday at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday also at 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

'Circling The Drain'

The final show of the 2016-17 Yale Cabaret season is an adaptation of Amanda Davis' short story collection "Circling the Drain." Davis, who graduated from Wesleyan in 1993 with a theater degree and was awarded a teaching fellowship in fiction by the Wesleyan Writers Conference in 2000, died in a plane crash in 2003 at the age of 32. Her death came four years after the publication of "Circling the Drain" and just as her first novel, "Wonder When You'll Miss Me" was being released.

Yale Cabaret's "Circling the Drain, or All That Vacant Possibility" is adapted and directed by Yale School of Drama student Cole McCarty. It suggests that the characters in Davis' stories are "young women at crossroads, stuck in moments where everything can change." Performances are April 20 to 22, with two performances a night at 8 and 11 p.m. The Yale Cabaret, 217 Park St., New Haven, serves dinner and drinks before shows. Tickets are $20, $12 students. 203-432-1566, cab49.org.

Independent Art

"The Independents" is a new play, written and directed by Stamford-based filmmaker and playwright Christopher Ward, about the romantic relationship between the painters Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas.

Cassatt (an American living in Paris in the late 1800s) and Degas (one of the original French Impressionists) are the only two characters in the piece.

"The Independents" is getting its first full production April 13 to 23 at Curtain Call, Inc., 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford, with André Herzegovitch as Degas and Catherine Luciani as Cassatt. Tickets are $25 to $32, $16 for students. 203-461-6358.

Adam Ferrara Comix Comedy Actor/comedian/driver Adam Ferrara is at Mohegan Sun's Comix Club April 13-15. Actor/comedian/driver Adam Ferrara is at Mohegan Sun's Comix Club April 13-15. (Comix Comedy)

Adam Ferrara At Mohegan

Adam Ferrara was the host of "Top Gear USA" on the History Channel from 2010 until last year. He was a regular on "Rescue Me" (as Chief "Needles" Nelson) and "Nurse Jackie" (as Sgt. Frank Verelli) and his films include "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

He also does stand-up, which is his first love. Ferrara gives four performances April 13 to 15 at the Comix comedy club on the grounds of Mohegan Sun Resort Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 and 1:30 p.m. $20 to $45. 860-862-7000, comixcomedy.com.