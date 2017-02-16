'Cinderella' Brings The Ball To The Palace

Don't worry, you're not late to the ball. The national tour of "Cinderella" has already parked its pumpkin coach in Connecticut twice — just over a year ago at The Bushnell in Hartford and (after scaling down to a non-Equity production) in April at New Haven's Shubert.

But those glass slippers are made for touring. The show returns Feb. 24 to 26 for four fairy-tale performances — Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. — in the Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury.

If you haven't kept up with all the transformations of "Cinderella," this is the made-for-TV Rodgers & Hammerstein musical from 1957, gussied up with a new script by Douglas Carter Beane that drastically lessens the old-world sexism of the story and also ramps up its political consciousness.

The staging by Mark Brokaw is resplendent with court dances, forests inhabited by animal puppets and magical costume changes. To quote one of its songs, "Cinderella" is "A Lovely Night," one that will amuse all ages. Tickets are $60.50 to $80.50. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.