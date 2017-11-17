A Scrooge Change For 'A Christmas Carol' At Hartford Stage

"A Christmas Carol" has been a Hartford Stage standard for 20 years now. The production was brought to the theater by its adaptor Michael Wilson shortly after he became Hartford Stage's artistic director. It originated at the Alley Theater in Houston, which also still does it every year.

The essential production hasn't changed profoundly in those two decades in terms of design, pace or style. (Rachel Alderman is currently the director charged with maintaining Michael Wilson's original vision.) But the actors change rather often: moving on, shifting into other roles or in the case of the many children in the play, aging.

T. Charles Erickson Noble Shropshire returns as Jacob Marley in "A Christmas Carol” at Hartford Stage. Noble Shropshire returns as Jacob Marley in "A Christmas Carol” at Hartford Stage. (T. Charles Erickson)

This year marks a sea change in "A Christmas Carol." Bill Raymond, who played Ebenezer Scrooge for all but two seasons, retired from the role last December. The new Scrooge is Trinity College professor and multi-talented stage performer Michael Preston, who's played street vendor Mr. Marvel in the show for several years.

Johanna Morrison, a long-serving Ghost of Christmas Past, has also moved on; her successor is Rebecka Jones. The new Fezziwig is Kenneth De Abrew and, with Michael Preston now Scrooge, the Mr. Marvel part has gone to John-Andrew Morrison.

There are 52 actors in the cast altogether, including 14 Hartt School students and 26 children (two for each young role, performing at alternate performances.)

