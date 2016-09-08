'Chasing Rainbows' At Goodspeed

"Chasing Rainbows," at the Goodspeed Opera House Sept. 16 through Nov. 27, is a new musical with a lot of familiar faces and tunes you can hum on your way into the theater.

The characters in the show are historic: Mickey Rooney, Shirley Temple, George Jessel, movie magnate Louis B. Mayer and legendary acting teacher Ma Lawlor. These stars revolve around a young Judy Garland, including the time when she was still Frances Gumm, part of the Gumm Sisters singing group.

As the title implies, "Chasing Rainbows" tells Garland's story up to the point where she wins the leading role in the MGM classic "The Wizard of Oz. The story is told with pop standards such as "You Made Me Love You," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" and, of course, "Over the Rainbow."

Ruby Rakos Flat Rock Playhouse Ruby Rakos plays Judy Garland in “Chasing Rainbows.” Ruby Rakos plays Judy Garland in “Chasing Rainbows.” (Flat Rock Playhouse)

"Chasing Rainbows" was conceived by Tina Casamento Libby, with a book by Marc Acito and musical adaptations by David Libby. It stars Ruby Rakos as Judy. Rakos played the role at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina.

Performances are Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with an added 2 p.m. matinees after Oct. 20); Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $84. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org.