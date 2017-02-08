Still A Hot Ticket, 'Book Of Mormon' Returns To Bushnell

It bodes well for a good time in the theater that when the star of the show is asked to name one of its funniest bits, he mentions one of its first moments.

"The first time I ring a doorbell always gets a big laugh," says Gabe Gibbs, the latest Elder Price in the long-running national tour of "The Book of Mormon." The Broadway hit, written by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and "Avenue Q"/"Frozen" composer Robert Lopez, returns to The Bushnell for eight performances Feb. 14 to 19.

"It's such great writing," Gibbs says. "We're going to start this show about Mormons at the place we all know, where the guy rides his bicycle up to a house and rings the doorbell. It's innocent and charming and familiar."

Actor Gabe Gibbs. The Bushnell Gabe Gibbs, who now plays Elder Price in the national tour of "The Book of Mormon." Gabe Gibbs, who now plays Elder Price in the national tour of "The Book of Mormon." (The Bushnell)

In the musical, eager young missionary Elder Price and his prevaricating sidekick Elder Cunningham are sent to do missionary work in Africa. Songs include "Tomorrow Is a Latter Day," "All-American Prophet" and "Spooky Mormon Hell Dream."

Gibbs has been playing Elder Price for four months, but has been part of "The Book of Mormon"'s national tour for over a year in other roles. He also appeared in the show's still-running Broadway production for a year. When asked how many different Elder Cunninghams he's worked with, he starts counting "One, two three…" and keeps counting. "Seven. No, eight, understudies included." The current Cunningham is Conner Peirson, a previous understudy in the role who went on for some performances in New Haven when the tour was there in the fall 2015.

"Book of Mormon" skewers some sacred cows (including organized religion) and has comedy for every taste (including bad taste). "One of the special aspects of this tour is that in a given city, things may play differently than in another city," Gibbs says. Audiences in Utah, for instance, may have a different frame of reference for Mormons than do theatergoers in Connecticut. But don't make assumptions. "You might think the older crowd would be the ones getting offended," Gibbs says, "but they're the ones laughing the loudest." He says he's seen some "pretty young people in the house" but suggests it's really meant for "the middle-school-and-up crowd, for sure."

"The Book of Mormon" national tour. Joan Marcus A scene from "The Book of Mormon" touring Broadway hit. This photo doesn't reflect recent cast changes in the national touring production of the Broadway hit. The tour returns to The Bushnell Feb. 14-29. A scene from "The Book of Mormon" touring Broadway hit. This photo doesn't reflect recent cast changes in the national touring production of the Broadway hit. The tour returns to The Bushnell Feb. 14-29. (Joan Marcus)

Gibbs says the quality of the tour is tightly maintained. "All the powers that be are the same for the tour as they are for the Broadway production." A distinction of "The Book of Mormon" is how long cast members choose to stay with the show.

"In most shows, the younger actors can be the hardest to hold on to. But with this show, people stay for 2, 2-and-a-half years before they leave. That's a long time."

Connecticut Roots

Connecticut-born actor and dancer Kenny Francoeur has been with "The Book of Mormon" for a year and a half. His previous national tour was "Anything Goes," which played the Garde Arts Center in New London in 2014. Francoeur grew up in Manchester and is "so happy to perform in the same theater where I saw shows like 'The Lion King' when I was a kid." In 2007 he received one of The Bushnell's Ensign-Darling Vocal Performance Fellowships. He serves as the show's dance captain and "swing," the term for a performer who understudies multiple chorus roles.

Musical theater performer Kenny Francoeur The Bushnell Kenny Francoeur, who grew up in Manchester, has been performing with "The Book of Mormon" for a year and a half. Kenny Francoeur, who grew up in Manchester, has been performing with "The Book of Mormon" for a year and a half. (The Bushnell)

"It's never a dull moment," Francoeur says, laughing, in an interview earlier this week. "I cover seven ensemble tracks and one principle track," understudying the role of Elder Cunningham. As dance captain, he has to have a sense of every role in the show, but he doesn't claim to have a favorite. "There are little parts of each one that I like." He's also charged with helping new cast members learn their dance moves. This month a new Elder McKinley (PJ Adzima) and Nabulungi (Leanne Robinson) joined the company.

"We kind of create a family on tour," Francoeur says. "This show makes it easy for you to want to stick with it."

"The Book of Mormon" has been a hot ticket on Broadway for six years and on tour since 2012, and remains extremely popular. There are hordes of theatergoers who haven't yet seen the show, which brings fresh energy that the cast can feed off.

"It's still unlike anything else out there," Gibbs says. "It's written by the 'South Park' team, so it has that zest, with some spicy language. It touches on religion — not religion as a whole but the cookie-cutter nature of what anything that's been around a while can become. People may think that we may just be making fun to make fun, but I don't think so. This is a smart show written by smart people."

"The Book of Mormon," Gibbs says, "expects you to squirm a little bit." He likes an audience that responds appropriately. "We like 'em loud. We like 'em rowdy."

Francoeur agrees — "the nice thing about the show is that it constantly surprises you" — but also finds "The Book of Mormon" upbeat, uplifting.

"No matter what kind of day you've been having, it puts you in a good mood right from the beginning. It's actually pretty heartwarming."

THE BOOK OF MORMON, by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, returns to The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Feb. 14 to 19. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. $36.50-$122.50. bushnell.org.