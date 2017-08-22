Write Stuff: Connecticut Book Awards To Be Presented At Twain House

The 2017 Connecticut Book Awards, which celebrate the best work of Connecticut authors and illustrators who published books in 2016 in or about the state, will be presented Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford. Tickets can be purchased for $25 through Thursday, Aug. 31, or $30 from Sept. 1 to Oct. 19.

The awards, last given in 2011, will be presented in four categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young readers, which includes juvenile, young adult and teen books. The Connecticut Center for the Book, which promotes the written and spoken word throughout the state and is an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, sponsors the competition.

The awards ceremony will include a talk by Connecticut author Beatriz Williams, author of bestselling novels. A book signing by Williams and the 2017 winners will follow. ctcenterforthebook.org.

Authors At R.J. Julia

Authors of novels, fantastic fiction and a book about the development of the Connecticut shoreline will speak at events presented by R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison. All will begin at 7 p.m. and require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On Monday, Aug. 28, at Clinton Town Hall, 54 East Main St., Clinton, bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand will give a talk about her latest summer saga, "The Identicals" (Little Brown and Co., $28). Admission is $5. The novel, her 19th, is about estranged twin sisters who live on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard and come to realize that what they share is more important than the resentments they harbor.

Hildebrand also will speak Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at a Winning authors event at Mohegan Sun Cabaret Theater, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, followed by a book signing at The Shops concourse. Registration: banksquarebooks.com.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, R.J. Julia, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will present a Local & Independent Author Event: Fantastic Fiction, featuring three authors. Lucretia Bingham will discuss her novel, "She" (Keith Publications LLC, $15.99). This sequel to her novel, "The Talcott House," is a thriller about a kidnapped child set in Morocco. P.N. de Vries will talk about "Bridge Builder" (Pndev Publishing, $9.95), a novel about a biracial marriage, warring family members and the struggle to establish harmony in a divided world. Susan Harrison Rashid, author of "Beneath a Shooting Star" (Mill City Press, $17.99) will discuss her debut novel about two Pakistani girls, one from a Shia family and the other a Sunni family, and how their friendship suffers during the country's civil war and is tested again when they meet as adults.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Gail B. MacDonald will talk about her nonfiction book, "Morton F. Plant and the Connecticut Shoreline: Philanthropy in the Gilded Age" (The History Press, $21.99). It is about financier Plant, who helped found Connecticut College and developed the Shennecossett Golf Club as part of his resort. MacDonald is an associate professor in the UConn journalism department, a former New London Day reporter, and a contributor to major newspapers and magazines.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Melodie Winawer will discuss her debut novel set in medieval Italy and the present, "The Scribe of Siena" (Touchstone Books, $26.99). It is a tale of love, conspiracy and time travel.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will continue its free self-improvement workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m., with Kerri Richardson, author of "What Your Clutter Is Trying To Tell You," (Hay House, $15.99). The book explores how the nature of the stuff cluttering a home and bad relationship habits affect your life reflect and how to make de-cluttering a catalyst for change.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m., Bank Square Books and the James Merrill House will present a free poetry reading by Merrill House alumnus Adam Giannelli and August fellow Walter Perrie. Giannelli's poems have appeared in the Kenyon Review, New England Review, Yale Review and other journals. He also is a translator and editor. Perrie, born in Scotland, is a freelance editor, poet, critic, travel writer and lecturer. 860-536-3795 or banksquarebks@msn.com.

O'Brien Book Launch

Connecticut Young Adult book author Caragh M. O'Brien will launch her new book, "The Keep of Ages" (Roaring Brook Press/Macmillan, $17.99) on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. at Barnes & Noble UConn Bookstore, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs.

The novel, the final book in O'Brien's "Vault of Dreamers" trilogy, combines mystery, science fiction and psychological thriller elements in a tale of a teenage heroine trying to save her family. O'Brien is the author of the "Birthmarked" trilogy and a former high school teacher whose science fiction has won recognition by YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults and other honors. 860-426-8525 or uconnbookstore.com.

Together We Rise

On Sunday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Two Wrasslin' Cats Coffee House, 374 Town St., East Haddam, the group Together We Rise: Building Bridges for Justice will host a free read-in celebrating poets from the indigenous peoples of the world. It is the seventh in their 2017 Poetry Series celebrating diversity. Participants can read from a selection of work or listen to others. Jrfreeland1@yahoo.com or 860-873-1472 or togetherwerisect.com.

Books About England

Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, will conclude its free talks about books set in England for its International Book Discussion Series on Monday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. with a discussion of "Innocent Traitor" by Alison Weir. 860-673-9712, ext. 225, or clarsen@avonctlibrary.info.

Connecticut Authors Trail

The Ninth Annual Connecticut Authors Trail, a series of free author talks presented by Eastern Connecticut libraries, will continue with a talk in Preston. The trail will end Sept. 14, at 6:15 p.m., at Mohegan Sun Casino's Cabaret Theatre, with a program with Connecticut novelist Beatriz Williams.