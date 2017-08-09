Write Stuff: Adriana Trigiani At Avon Library; Sunken Garden Wraps Up

Adriana Trigiani, the bestselling author of the Big Stone Gap novels and other romantic and witty books, will talk about her new novel, "Kiss Carlo" (Harper, $27.99), which is about an Italian-American family experiencing change in the post-World War II boom years, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon. Her talk, presented by the library and the Prince Thomas of Savoy Italian Club is free, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. 860-673-9712 or avonctlibrary.info.
Sunken Garden Poetry
The Sunken Garden Poetry Festival will conclude its 25th anniversary season Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the grounds of Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. The Young Poets Day program will present readings by Ocean Vuong and winners of the festival's 2017 Fresh Voices Poetry Competition for Connecticut students.
Ocean Vuong, who emigrated from Vietnam to the Hartford area as a child and graduated from Glastonbury High School, is a prize-winning poet and essayist. His poetry collection "Night Sky With Exit Wounds" (Copper Canyon Press, $16), won the 2016 Whiting Award. His work has been featured in The Atlantic, The Nation, New Republic, The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Village Voice and American Poetry Review, which awarded him the Stanley Kunitz Prize for Younger Poets. He is an assistant professor in the MFA Program for Poets and Writers at Umass-Amherst.
The 2017 Fresh Voices Poetry Competition winners are Joyce Hida, Sophia Durand, Rachel Horowitz-Benoit, Verne Mackoff and Sophie Spaner. They will read at 5 p.m. in the Makeshift Theater and at 6 p.m. in the Sunken Garden, followed by a musical performance at 6:45 p.m. and Vuong's reading at 7:15 p.m.
Festival admission is $12 in advance online, $15 at the gate and free for those 18 or younger. Parking is free. Guests should bring their own seating and can bring suppers or buy food and beverages there. Tickets and information: hillstead.org or 860-677-4787.
Hickory Stick Bookshop
Cuyler Overholt, an author from Litchfield County, will visit The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. to discuss her book, "A Promise of Ruin "(Sourcebooks, $15.99), the latest in her Dr. Genevieve Summerford mystery series. In it, she investigates the disappearance of a young Italian immigrant woman and becomes entangled in New York's underworld. 860-868 0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.
Connecticut Authors Trail
The Ninth Annual Connecticut Authors Trail, a series of free author talks presented by Eastern Connecticut libraries, will continue with four programs. The trail will end Sept. 14, at 6:15 p.m., at Mohegan Sun Casino's Cabaret Theatre, with a program with Connecticut novelist Beatriz Williams.
On Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Trumbull Library, 580 Exeter Road, Lebanon, Karen E. Olson, of North Haven, author of the Black Hat Thriller series and Annie Seymour and Tattoo Shop mystery series, will speak. Her latest, "Betrayed", (Severn House, $28.99), is the third in her Black Hat series about computer hacker Tina Adler, who was framed and tries to discover who did it, a dangerous pursuit. 860-642-7763 or lebanonctlibrary.org.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., at 355 Route 6, Andover, Stephen Spignesi, of New Haven, author of many books, will speak. An authority on the history of American presidents, he is the author of "499 Facts about Hip-Hop Hamilton and the Rest of America's Founding Fathers" (Skyhorse, $16.99), a compendium of facts and information. 860-742-7428.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington St., New London, Debra Lynn Alt, a songwriter and author of the inspirational book, "Each Moment We're Alive: A Musical and Photographic Story Inspired by Cancer Survivors" (Balboa, $31.10) will speak. 860-447-1411.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington, Jean Baur will discuss her memoir, "Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, An Unlikely Therapy Dog" (Skyhorse, $16.99), which tells how Baur lost her job at age 65 but found a new focus in therapy dog work after adopting a dog named Bella. 860-535-0658. Authors Trail information: 860-642-6207 or connecticutauthorstrail.org.
Avon Local Authors Festival
The free Local Author Festival hosted by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, whose theme is "Conversations," will continue with a discussion on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. by a Children's and Teen Author Panel featuring Stacy Mozer, Gaetano J. Amato, Shawn Elizabeth George, Juliana Spink Mills, Liz Delton and Steven Parlato. 860-673-9712, ext. 4, or avonctlibrary.info.
Vin Baker At RJ Julia
Vin Baker, the University of Hartford athlete who became a star pro basketball player, will speak Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. His 7 p.m. talk is sold out.
Baker's inspirational memoir, written with Joe Layden, is "God and Starbucks: An NBA Superstar's Journey Through Addiction and Recovery" (Amistad Press, $25.99), tells how Baker lost his lucrative career and health to drugs and alcohol, but rebounded and is now the manager of a Starbucks and a pastor and youth minister in Old Saybrook. Reservations are required: 203-345-3959 or rjjulia.com.
Delicious Discussions
Otis Library in Norwich and Bank Square Books will present a Delicious Discussions luncheon at Michael Jordan's Steak House at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with Meg Mitchell Moore, author of "The Captain's Daughter" (Doubleday Books, $25.95). Her novel is about a woman who returns to her Maine hometown to help her injured father and reconnects with an old love. Moore is the author of three previous novels.
Tickets are $45 and include a copy of the book and a buffet lunch. Preregistration is required: banksquarebooks.com.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m., Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St. Mystic, will present a poetry reading with poet Richard Harteis and novelist and poet Laura Brylawski-Miller. Harteis, of Uncasville, is president of the William Meredith Foundation and founder of Poets' Choice, which published Brylawski-Miller's book, "First, Do No Harm" (Poets Choice Publishing, $20). banksqarebooks.com.
Morning Book Club
Avon Free Public Library will host an informal Morning Book Club that meets monthly at the library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., the club will discuss "Dewey: The Small-Town Library Cat who Touched the World" by Vicky Myron. Discussions will be on "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance on Sept. 27; and "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic" by Sam Quinones on Oct. 18. 860-673-9712, ext. 4, or avonctlibrary.info.
Poetry Workshop Reading
Participants in Edwina Trentham's summer poetry workshop, "Only This Failure to Praise," will take part in its 12th annual free summer reading at Two Wrasslin' Cats Coffee House, 374 Town St., East Haddam, on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. trentham@comcast.net or 860-873-1472.
Poetry At The Metro
The West End Poetry Series: Poetry at The Metro will host an open mike on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Metro Cafe, 580 Farmington Ave., Hartford. The entrance is on Tremont Street. westendpoetrysociety@gmail.com.
Books About England
Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd., Avon, will offer free talks about books set in England for its International Book Discussion Series. All will begin at 1 p.m. and are led by Cyndi Larson, of the library. On Monday, Aug. 14, the book will be "Year of Wonders" by Geraldine Brooks, and on Aug. 28, "Innocent Traitor" by Alison Weir. 860-673-9712, ext. 225, or clarsen@avonctlibrary.info.
Book Club Bookstore
Book Club Bookstore, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, will present a free talk by author Dan Hayden on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. about the second book in Hayden's The Game Wardens series, "Danger's Way" (iUniverse, 13.99) 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.