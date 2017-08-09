Write Stuff: Adriana Trigiani At Avon Library; Sunken Garden Wraps Up

Adriana Trigiani, the bestselling author of the Big Stone Gap novels and other romantic and witty books, will talk about her new novel, "Kiss Carlo" (Harper, $27.99), which is about an Italian-American family experiencing change in the post-World War II boom years, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon. Her talk, presented by the library and the Prince Thomas of Savoy Italian Club is free, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. 860-673-9712 or avonctlibrary.info.

Sunken Garden Poetry

The Sunken Garden Poetry Festival will conclude its 25th anniversary season Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the grounds of Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. The Young Poets Day program will present readings by Ocean Vuong and winners of the festival's 2017 Fresh Voices Poetry Competition for Connecticut students.

Ocean Vuong, who emigrated from Vietnam to the Hartford area as a child and graduated from Glastonbury High School, is a prize-winning poet and essayist. His poetry collection "Night Sky With Exit Wounds" (Copper Canyon Press, $16), won the 2016 Whiting Award. His work has been featured in The Atlantic, The Nation, New Republic, The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Village Voice and American Poetry Review, which awarded him the Stanley Kunitz Prize for Younger Poets. He is an assistant professor in the MFA Program for Poets and Writers at Umass-Amherst.

The 2017 Fresh Voices Poetry Competition winners are Joyce Hida, Sophia Durand, Rachel Horowitz-Benoit, Verne Mackoff and Sophie Spaner. They will read at 5 p.m. in the Makeshift Theater and at 6 p.m. in the Sunken Garden, followed by a musical performance at 6:45 p.m. and Vuong's reading at 7:15 p.m.

Festival admission is $12 in advance online, $15 at the gate and free for those 18 or younger. Parking is free. Guests should bring their own seating and can bring suppers or buy food and beverages there. Tickets and information: hillstead.org or 860-677-4787.

Hickory Stick Bookshop

Cuyler Overholt, an author from Litchfield County, will visit The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. to discuss her book, "A Promise of Ruin "(Sourcebooks, $15.99), the latest in her Dr. Genevieve Summerford mystery series. In it, she investigates the disappearance of a young Italian immigrant woman and becomes entangled in New York's underworld. 860-868 0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.

Connecticut Authors Trail

The Ninth Annual Connecticut Authors Trail, a series of free author talks presented by Eastern Connecticut libraries, will continue with four programs. The trail will end Sept. 14, at 6:15 p.m., at Mohegan Sun Casino's Cabaret Theatre, with a program with Connecticut novelist Beatriz Williams.

On Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Trumbull Library, 580 Exeter Road, Lebanon, Karen E. Olson, of North Haven, author of the Black Hat Thriller series and Annie Seymour and Tattoo Shop mystery series, will speak. Her latest, "Betrayed", (Severn House, $28.99), is the third in her Black Hat series about computer hacker Tina Adler, who was framed and tries to discover who did it, a dangerous pursuit. 860-642-7763 or lebanonctlibrary.org.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., at 355 Route 6, Andover, Stephen Spignesi, of New Haven, author of many books, will speak. An authority on the history of American presidents, he is the author of "499 Facts about Hip-Hop Hamilton and the Rest of America's Founding Fathers" (Skyhorse, $16.99), a compendium of facts and information. 860-742-7428.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington St., New London, Debra Lynn Alt, a songwriter and author of the inspirational book, "Each Moment We're Alive: A Musical and Photographic Story Inspired by Cancer Survivors" (Balboa, $31.10) will speak. 860-447-1411.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Stonington Free Library, 20 High St., Stonington, Jean Baur will discuss her memoir, "Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, An Unlikely Therapy Dog" (Skyhorse, $16.99), which tells how Baur lost her job at age 65 but found a new focus in therapy dog work after adopting a dog named Bella. 860-535-0658. Authors Trail information: 860-642-6207 or connecticutauthorstrail.org.

Avon Local Authors Festival

The free Local Author Festival hosted by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, whose theme is "Conversations," will continue with a discussion on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. by a Children's and Teen Author Panel featuring Stacy Mozer, Gaetano J. Amato, Shawn Elizabeth George, Juliana Spink Mills, Liz Delton and Steven Parlato. 860-673-9712, ext. 4, or avonctlibrary.info.

Vin Baker At RJ Julia

Vin Baker, the University of Hartford athlete who became a star pro basketball player, will speak Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. His 7 p.m. talk is sold out.

Baker's inspirational memoir, written with Joe Layden, is "God and Starbucks: An NBA Superstar's Journey Through Addiction and Recovery" (Amistad Press, $25.99), tells how Baker lost his lucrative career and health to drugs and alcohol, but rebounded and is now the manager of a Starbucks and a pastor and youth minister in Old Saybrook. Reservations are required: 203-345-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Delicious Discussions

Otis Library in Norwich and Bank Square Books will present a Delicious Discussions luncheon at Michael Jordan's Steak House at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with Meg Mitchell Moore, author of "The Captain's Daughter" (Doubleday Books, $25.95). Her novel is about a woman who returns to her Maine hometown to help her injured father and reconnects with an old love. Moore is the author of three previous novels.

Tickets are $45 and include a copy of the book and a buffet lunch. Preregistration is required: banksquarebooks.com.