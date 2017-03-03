Hill-Stead, Albano Company Team Up For A Ballet Ball

The Albano Ballet Company celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. The Hill-Stead Museum turned 70 last year. These two institutions know something about elegant artistic traditions.

On March 18, they come together for a Ballet Ball, a 3-1/2 hour evening of social dancing, self-guided museum tours, red-carpet photo opportunities, champagne and refreshments, ballroom dance lessons and more.

The centerpiece of the event, at 8:15 p.m., are pas-de-deux performances by Albano dancers, including "L'apres Midi d'un Faune (Afternoon of a Faun)" as choreographed by the company's founder Joseph Albano, and "The Mystery, Five Songs on Motherhood" (poems by Gabriel Mistral set to music by Carlisle Floyd).

The Ballet Ball begins 6:30 p.m. and ends with a 9:30 "dessert and adieux" at the Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets are $50. For ages 21 and over. And "dress as fabulously as possible." 860-677-4787, hillstead.org/event/ballet-ball