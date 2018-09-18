Aziz Ansari Announces Pop-Up Show At College Street Music Hall

Aziz Ansari was doing stand-up comedy long before he became a household name thanks to the sitcoms “Parks and Recreation” and his own “Master of None.” Like many comedians, Ansari uses club and theater appearances to hone new material for national tours and TV comedy specials.

His 7 p.m. Sept. 25 pop-up appearance at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, is transparently titled “Aziz Ansari Working Out New Material.”

The show was announced at short notice, and the venue warns that tickets can only be delivered via the Will Call booth. To protect the still-in-development jokes, audience member’s cellphones will be locked in pouches that won’t be unlocked until the end of the show.

More things to do »

Ansari has scheduled similar “pop-up” shows at other theaters recently, including two shows in one night, Sept. 28 in Portland, Maine. Ansari was the subject of a story on Babe.net in January where a woman described a date that led to awkward sexual propositions by him. The story had many detractors as well as defenders. It was a few months before Ansari emerged to do stand-up again, initially at small clubs in New York.

Tickets are $39.81, and it’s an all-ages show. 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com.