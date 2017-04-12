Write Stuff: Poetry Month Events, Thoreau Discussion

Was Henry David Thoreau, the 19th century New England philosopher and essayist, more a boatman than a woodsman?

Robert M. Thorson, a geology professor at UConn's Center for Integrative Geosciences and a columnist for The Courant, tackles that question in his second book about Thoreau, whose bicentennial is being celebrated this year. The book will be launched Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Barnes & Noble UConn Bookstore, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs. Pro tip: Thorson says "boatman" is correct.

"The Boatman: Henry David Thoreau's River Years" (Harvard University Press, $29.95) explores Thoreau's work as a naturalist, scientist and authority on rivers, based on Thorson's research into Thoreau's journal observations about Walden Pond and travels in the Concord River Valley. Information: 860-486-8525 or facebook.com.

'The Bridge Ladies'

Author Betsy Lerner will discuss her memoir, "The Bridge Ladies" (Harper Wave, $25.99), on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ,at Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford. The book tells how Lerner joined her mother's 50-year-old bridge club, which helped repair their relationship and taught her a lot about life. The talk is presented by the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford and the synagogue. Reservations: lnewman@jewishhartford.org or 860-727-6170.

Poetry Month Events

April is National Poetry Month. Here are some events:

An Earth Day program combining poetry with a trail hike will take place Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. David Leff, the New England Trail poet-in-residence, will lead the moderate hike of up to 4.5 miles through Penwood State Park in Bloomfield, starting from the parking lot on Route 185. Nature poets Amy Nawrocki and Virginia Shreve will take part. Participants will learn about the area's cultural and natural history, have a brown bag lunch and read poems. Information and registration: 860-346-8733 or ctwoodlands.org.

The Book Club Bookstore & More will celebrate National Poetry Month at a free Poets in Person event Friday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at its new location, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor. Folk singer-songwriter Bill Benson will perform and poets Donna Marie Merritt, Joe Adomavicia and David Garnes will read. 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Katha Pollitt, winner of a National Book Critics Circle award for poetry, and the Mike Casey Trio will be the guests on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic, presented by Arts Cafe Mystic. Admission is $10; free for students. 860-912-2444.

The Mishi-maya-gat Spoken Word & Music Series resumes Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Manchester Community College's performance space, MCC on Main, 903 Main St., Manchester. Poet and translator Patrick Barron, of the University of Massachusetts, will read, followed by the jazz trio MX = Trio Data at 8 p.m. manchestercc.edu/mmg or 860-512-2824.

The Wintonbury Poetry Series will end its 20th anniversary year with a free program on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., at the McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield. "An Evening with the Laureates" will present state poet laureate Rennie Mcquilkin and West Hartford's first poet laureate, Maria Sassi, followed by an open mike. Information: 860-242-0041 or prosserlibrary.info.

A Senior Voices At Village Gate free poetry showcase will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m., at 88 Scott Swamp Road. Farmington. The Village Gate Poets have worked with local performance poet Andy Weil for seven years and some have been published. Information: 860-676-8626.

"Inside Emily Dickinson: Her Poetry and Her Life," an interactive performance by actress Ginger Grace, will take place Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m., at Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main St., East Haven. The performance is based on Dickinson's letters and her work. Registration: 203-468-3890 or cgwiazda@hagamanlibrary.org.

A free poetry reading and jazz standards will be offered by poet Geri Radasci Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m., at Barney Library, 71 Main St., Farmington. Radacsi, author of four collections, will read jazz-inspired poems followed by musical excerpts from great musicians. 860-673-6791.

Together We Rise CT will host a free Earth Day Poetry Read-In Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Two Wrasslin' Cats Coffee House, 374 Town St., East Haddam. Participants may read their own poems or poetry by others that celebrate the earth or explore threats to our planet. Information: 860-873-1472 or togetherwerisect.com.

Delicious Discussions Luncheon

Otis Library in Norwich and Bank Square Books of Mystic will present a Women's History Month Delicious Discussions Luncheon with Harry Haskell on Thursday, April 20, at noon, at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville.

Haskell, of Guilford, will talk about "Maiden Flight" (Chicago Review Press, $15.99), about international celebrity Katherine Wright Haskell, the sister of the aviation pioneers, the Wright Brothers. She broke with her possessive brother Orville in 1926 to marry Henry J. Haskell, a newspaper editor and the author's grandfather. Harry Haskell is a prize-winning author, editor and cultural commentator.

Tickets are $40 and include his talk, a copy of the book and a buffet lunch at Michael Jordan's Steak House at Mohegan Sun. Reservations: Kate McDonald at Otis Library: 860-889-2365 x 127 or kmcdonald@otis.lioninc.org.

Where Angels Live

Bank Square Books, 53 W Main St., Mystic, will host firefighter and humanitarian Bill Lavin, the author of "Where Angels Live, Work and Play" (Where Angels Play Foundation, $26), on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.