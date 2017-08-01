Write Stuff: Poets Mark Doty, Eileen Myles Up Next At Sunken Garden

Poets Mark Doty and Eileen Myles will read as The Sunken Garden Poetry Festival continues its 25th anniversary season Sunday, Aug. 6, the grounds of Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. The outdoor festival presents readings by well-known and emerging poets, as well as talks, music and workshops.

Doty and Myles will speak in the museum's Makeshift Theater at 5 p.m. Myles will read in the Sunken Garden at 6 p.m., followed by music from The Girls from Ruby Falls at 6:30 p.m. and Doty's reading at 7:15 p.m. Also on Sunday, Doty and Miles will each lead poetry workshops from 10 a.m. to noon. The fee for each is $60 for adults and $40 for college students.

Doty has published nine poetry collections and has won major honors, including the 2008 National Book Award, Los Angeles Times Book Prize and National Book Critics Circle Award. He also has written memoirs and a book about writing craft and criticism. Myles is the author of 19 books and has won many awards. The Girls from Ruby Falls perform folk, storytelling and various American musical styles.

Festival admission is $12 in advance online, $15 at the gate and free for those 18 or younger. Parking is free. Guests should bring their own seating and can bring suppers or buy food and beverages there. Tickets: hillstead.org. 860-677-4787.

Connecticut Authors Trail

The Ninth Annual Connecticut Authors Trail, a series of free author talks presented by Eastern Connecticut libraries, will continue with three programs. The trail will end Sept. 14, at 6:15 p.m., at Mohegan Sun Casino's Cabaret Theatre, with a program with Connecticut novelist Beatriz Williams.

On Monday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Chaplin Public Library, 130 Chaplin St., Chaplin, author and historian Martin Podskoch will talk about his book, "Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories and Legacy" (North Country Books, $24.95). It tells how the Depression-era public works program begun in 1933 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to create jobs led to many projects in state towns, parks and forests. 860-455-9424.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Guilford Smith Memorial Library, 17 Main St., South Windham, Susan Strecker, author of "Night Blindness" and "Nowhere Girl," a murder mystery, will speak. 860-423-5159.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at Waterford Public Library, 49 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, Christine Whitehead, a lawyer and author, will speak. Her latest is the mystery thriller "A Rage of Plum Blossoms" (CreateSpace, $9.99), and she is at work on "Hemingway's Daughter," a novel about the fictional Finn Hemingway, who is both blessed and blighted by her father's fame. 860-444-5805. Trail information: 860-642-6207 or connecticutauthorstrail.org.

Goduti In Avon

Avon Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, will host a talk by Connecticut author Philip A. Goduti on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

His latest book is "Robert F. Kennedy and the Shaping of Civil Rights, 1960-1964" (McFarland, $45). It explores the importance of President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, to the civil rights movement, along with leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis and James Meredith.

A former reporter, Goduti is an adjunct assistant professor of history at Quinnipiac University and also teaches at Somers High School, where he was named 2017 Somers Public Schools Teacher of the Year. 860-673-9712 or avonctlibrary.info.

'Bagel Beach'

The author of a novel set at a Woodmont beach colony popular with Jewish families known as Bagel Beach will give a talk sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 333 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

Elizabeth Poliner's novel, "As Close to Us As Breathing" (Lee Boudreaux Books, $27), is about three sisters who spend their summers at the family's beach house while their husbands remain at home to work. While observing Jewish traditions, some are tempted by forbidden romances and a tragedy affects the family's relationships and future.

The cost to attend is $5, and attendees are asked to bring a dairy picnic dinner. Ice cream sundaes will be provided. Reservations: lnewman@jewishhartford.org, jhsgh.org or 860-727-6170.

Avon Local Authors Festival

The free Local Author Festival hosted by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, whose theme is "Conversations," will continue with a panel discussion by mystery writers on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Chris Knopf, Dawn Leger, Carole Shmurak, Penny Goetjen, Steve Liskow, and Martin Herman will speak. 860-673-9712, ext. 4, or avonctlibrary.info.

Authors At RJ Julia

War stories and noir stories will be discussed at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. Reservations are required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Kenneth E. Miller, a psychologist and the author of "War Torn: Stories of Courage, Love, and Resilience" (Larson Publications, $17.95), will give a free talk. His book is about civilians in Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Guatemala and Sri Lanka caught up in the horrors unleashed by armed conflict.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., Amy Bloom, editor of the anthology "New Haven Noir" (Akashic Books, $15.95),and contributors Alice Mattison, Roxana Robinson, Stephen L. Carter, and Hirsh Sawhney will speak. The book, the latest in Akashic's "noir" series, offers 15 original stories, each set in a neighborhood in or near New Haven.

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore, 413 Main St., Middletown, Erik Ofgang, author of "Gillette Castle: A History" (History Press, $21.99), will give a free talk.