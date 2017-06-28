Write Stuff: CT Authors Trail Hosting Dozens Of Free Talks

The ninth annual Connecticut Authors Trail begins Thursday, July 6, with a free talk by Diana Ross McCain, historian and author, at 6:30 p.m. at the Janet Carlson Calvert Library, 5 Tyler Drive in Franklin.

The Connecticut Authors Trail is a series of more than 25 free talks by authors who write in many different genres, presented by a consortium of eastern Connecticut libraries. It will end with a special event that many of the writers will attend on Sept. 14, at 6:15 p.m., at Mohegan Sun Casino's Cabaret Theatre. The featured speaker will be Connecticut novelist Beatriz Williams, whose most recent book is "Cocoa Beach" (Morrow, $27.99).

Free "passports" that serve as guides to individual events will be available at participating libraries. They are stamped at each event, making the bearer eligible to qualify for a special prize at the finale in September.

McCain, of Durham, who was on the staff of the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford, writes about Connecticut and New England's past and has published several non-fiction books, including "Mysteries and Legends of New England" and the novel, "Thy Children's Children" (CreateSpace, $19.95). Information: 860-642-6207 or calvertlibrary.org or connecticutauthorstrail.org.

R.J. Julia Events

Best-selling novelist Beatriz Williams, whose latest is "Cocoa Beach" (Morrow, $27.99), will give a free talk on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison.

The story is set in of Prohibition-era Florida, where a young widowed American woman who served as an ambulance driver in France during World War I goes to find out the truth about her mysterious British husband's life and death — if indeed he really died — and the danger that threatens her and her daughter. Williams also is the author of "A Certain Age," "Tiny Little Thing" and "The Wicked City," among other books.

On Friday, July 7, at noon at the bookstore, there will be a Books on the Menu talk with the store's general manager, Lori Fazio, and head book buyer, Andrew Brennan. They will describe hidden gems, literary masterpieces and read-for-fun books for enjoyable summer reading.

Tickets are $15, which includes a sandwich lunch from the RJ Cafe. All R.J. Julia events require reservations: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Book Club Bookstore

Book Club Bookstore & More, 869 Sullivan Ave. South Windsor, will present author Laura Thoma in conversation with writer John Valeri on Friday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event is free.

Thoma, a life and business coach, is the author of the workbook "Mastering the Art of Self-Expression" and creator of the online companion class Creative Journaling 101 at roadtosuccess.live. She and Valeri will discuss the life-enhancing potential of creative journaling and benefits of living a life full of self-expression. Reservations: 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Lender At Hickory Stick

Local author Stacy Lender will sign copies of her debut novel, "City Mouse" (Kaylie Jones Books, $15.95) at The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on Saturday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m.

The book is about a New York family that no longer can afford their pricey Manhattan neighborhood and moves to the suburbs, where Jessica, a working mother, is surprised to find a welcoming group of moms but also encounters plenty of competitiveness and struggles to decide what kind of life she really wants.

Lender grew up in the suburban New York City area, became a marketing executive for Radio City Music Hall, USA Network, Madison Square Garden, Sesame Street Live, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and One World Observatory. Information: 860-868-0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.

'Taming of PZ' Audiobook

"The Nearly Calamitous Taming of PZ: A laboratory dog's search for love" (Bradley street Press, $10.99; free on Kindleunlimited), by Martha Ritter is now available as an audiobook that can be downloaded from Audible (free with trial membership or $19.95), Amazon (free with Audible trial membership) and iTunes ($14.95).

The children's book, inspired by a real laboratory dog, is about a foxhound that has never been outside a lab cage till a ladybug leads her on an adventure that leads to a home with a solitary young girl who has secrets of her own. Both are given the opportunity to learn to trust and love.

The audiobook is voiced by Ritter, an actor, journalist, speechwriter and poet who was a public affairs director for New York City. She lives in Connecticut and New York City.

Poetry Workshop

"Only This Failure to Praise: Poetry and Our Place in the World," a six-week workshop for up to 10 participants led by Edwina Trentham, will run on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from July 13 to Aug. 17 at 204 N. Moodus Road, Moodus.

Trentham is a professor emerita of English at Asnuntuck Community college, where she founded the poetry journal, Freshwater.

Participants will work with Trentham and each other in groups and individual conferences to write and revise poems that will be the basis for a chapbook. There also will be discussions about publishing. The group will give a public reading at Two Wrasslin' Cats Coffee House in East Haddam.

The cost to attend is $350. To learn whether registration can still be made: 860-873-1472 or trentham@comcast.net.