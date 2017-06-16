Sunken Garden Poetry Festival Opening 25th Season

The Sunken Garden Poetry Festival will begin its 25th anniversary season June 21 on the grounds of Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington.

Beginning with an appearance by former U.S. poet laurate Billy Collins, who has published 10 collections, and ending with Young Poets Day on Aug. 16, the outdoor festival will offer five events, three on Wednesdays and two on Sundays, featuring well-known and emerging poets, as well as pre-reading talks and music. Visitors also can tour the historic house's impressionist art collection or walk the trails of the extensive grounds.

On June 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., a cocktail reception, dinner and reading by Collins will benefit the Poetry Festival. Tickets are $150.

On Wednesday, Collins will give a Prelude talk at 5 p.m., and his 7:15 p.m. reading will be preceded by music by Plywood Cowboy at 6 p.m., state poet laureate Rennie McQuilkin at 6:30 p.m. and an introduction by Colin McEnroe at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

For the other events, admission is $12 in advance online, $15 at the gate and free for those 18 or younger. Parking is free. Guests should bring their own seating and can bring picnic suppers or buy food and beverages at the festival. Tickets: hillstead.org. Information: 860-677-4787.

Local Author Festival

The free Local Author Festival presented by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, continues with two panel discussions. The 2017 theme is "Conversations," and authors will discuss writing, creativity, editing, various literary categories and more.

On June 20 at 6:30 p.m., a Fiction Author Panel will present a discussion by Rebecca Schwartz, Susan R. Harrison, Marilyn Simon Rothstein, Michael J. Hallisey and Nancy Roman. Rothstein's "Lift and Separate" (Lake Union Publishing, $14.95) is one of three nominees for the Women's Fiction Writers Association's Star Award for best debut novel of 2016.

On June 22 at 6:30 p.m., a Romance Author Panel will feature Lisa G. Samia, Nikoo and Jim McGoldrick, Megan Ryder, Jamie K. Schmidt and Carol Ann Moleti. Information: 860-673-9712, ext. 4, or avonctlibrary.info.

Authors At R.J. Julia

A historical biography, a true tale of a dramatic rescue at sea and novels by four authors will be discussed at free events at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. All require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On June 18 at 2 p.m., Franklin Delano Roosevelt scholar Kathryn Smith will talk about her biography, "The Gatekeeper: Missy Lehand, FDR, and the Untold Story of the Partnership That Defined a Presidency" (Touchstone Books, $16.99). It is about a crucial member of Roosevelt's administration, Marguerite "Missy" LeHand, who functioned as his chief of staff and has been largely misunderstood or ignored.

On June 20 at 7 p.m., historical fiction writers Jillian Cantor, author of "The Lost Letter" (Riverhead Books, $26) and Georgia Hunter, author of "We Were the Lucky Ones" (Viking, $27), will speak. Both novels are based on true World War II experiences — the anti-Nazi resistance in Austria and the struggle of a Jewish family in Poland to survive the Nazi invasion and find one another after the war.

On June 21 at 7 p.m., two authors of novels about women whose summer traditions of family beach reunions are rocked by long-hidden secrets will speak. The books are "Eden" (She Writes Press, $24.95) by Jeanne Blasberg and "The Summer House" (Atria, $16) by Hannah McKinnon.

On June 22 at 7 p.m., John Aldridge and Anthony Sosinski, authors of "A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue" (Weinstein Books, $27), will describe the 2013 search for and rescue of Aldridge, who went overboard at night while Sosinski slept below on their lobster fishing boat.

The Author's Table

The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, continues June 21, from noon to 3 p.m. with Connecticut writer Kathryn Orzech, author of "Asylum: A Dark Suspense Saga" (Kathryn Orzech, $14.60).

Information: 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will host a reading and book signing on June 21 at 6 p.m., with best-selling author Ann Leary, whose latest novel is "The Children" (Picador, $16) and Stephen Kiernan, author of "The Baker's Secret" (Morrow, $26.99).

Leary will discuss her novel about a once-wealthy New England family composed of quirky characters with deep secrets. Kiernan, also the author of "The Hummingbird" and "The Curiosity," will discuss his novel about a baker in a small French town in 1944 who outsmarts the Nazis.

On June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., Richard Maule will sign copies of his novel based on historical fact, "Moonlight Helmsman: Robert Smalls' Amazing Escape" (Richard Maule, $14.99), about a slave who commandeers a Confederate ship in 1862 and sails to freedom with his family. Maule is a retired minister who lives in Uncasville. Information: banksquarebooks.com or 860-536-3795.

Book Club Bookstore

Book Club Bookstore & More, 869 Sullivan Ave. South Windsor, will host two authors.

On June 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Penny Goetjen, author of "The Empty Chair : Murder in the Caribbean" (Secret Harbor Press, $16.95), will discuss her novel and explain the seven quirks of a mystery writer.

On June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Emily Arsenault, A New York Times Notable Author, will discuss her first young adult novel, "The Leaf Reader" (Soho Teen, $18.99), about a young woman who uses her ability to interpret tea leaves to help solve the mystery of a missing teen. Information: 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Poets On Poetry

The free Poets On Poetry Series presented by the Connecticut Poetry Society at Hartford Public library, 500 Main St., will continue June 24, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a discussion of the poetry of William Carlos Williams, presented by Mark Sheridan. Information: 860-655-3263 or ctpoetry.net.

Poetry At The Metro