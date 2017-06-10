Write Stuff: Local Author Fest In Avon; Free Rose Garden Poetry Reading

The Local Author Festival presented by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, returns with a kickoff talk on June 17 at 2 p.m. by author Ann Leary, who is celebrating the release of the paperback edition of her novel, "The Children" (Picador, $16), the story of a quirky, once wealthy Connecticut family's secrets.

This year's festival theme is "Conversations," and authors will discuss writing, creativity, editing and more at panel discussions through Aug. 24 that will explore fiction, romance novels, biography and memoir, historical fiction, mysteries and books for children and teens. Information: 860-673-9712, ext. 4 or avonctlibrary.info.

Rose Garden Reading

The annual free Rose Garden Reading in Elizabeth Park, on the Hartford/West Hartford line, will be held under a tent on June 17 at 1 p.m. Connecticut poets Daniel Donaghy and Charles Fort will be featured at the event, which is sponsored by the Friends & Enemies of Wallace Stevens. Others taking part include Coalition of Connecticut Poets Laureate members Ginny Connors, Tarn Granucci, Joan Hofmann, Rennie McQuilkin, Julia Paul, Maria Sassi, Jim Scrimgeour, Katharine Carle and Mick Theebs.

Donaghy, a professor of English at Eastern Connecticut State University, has published two poetry collections and is poet laureate of Windham County.

Fort's collections include "Mrs. Belladonna's Supper Club Waltz" (Backwaters Press, $16). He is professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Information: JforJames@aol.com or 860-508-2810.

Catanese In Tolland

P.W. Catanese of Columbia, who has published 10 young adult novels, will give a free talk June 15 at 6:30 p.m., at Tolland town hall, 21 Tolland Green, for the Tolland Public Library Foundation's Eaton-Dimock-King Authors Series.

He will talk about his latest book, "Donny's Inferno: Down in Flames" (Aladdin, $16.99), the second about Donny Taylor, a boy who visits the underworld with the supernatural being Angela Obscura.

Registration is required: 860-871-3620.

Authors At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will host free talks by a lobster boat captain turned author and a group of local and independent writers.

On June 14 at 7 p.m., Linda Greenlaw will discuss her mystery, "Shiver Hitch" (Minotaur Books, $24.99). In it, a Miami homicide detective moves back to Maine, where she discovers arson, murder and conflicts between local residents and summer visitors. Greenlaw has published best-selling books about fishing as well as mysteries, and was featured in Sebastian Junger's "The Perfect Storm."

She will also appear June 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cottrell Brewing Company, 100 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck. Information: banksquarebooks.com or 860-536-3795.

On June 15 at 7 p.m., the bookstore will host a Local and Independent Author Event featuring books about the bonds between pets and people.

Connie Bombaci, author of "Hogan's Hope: A Deaf Hero's Quest for Love and Acceptance" (True directions, $13.99), will discuss the story of a deaf rescue dog she adopted who learned to understand more than 65 signs in American Sign Language.

Shawn P. Flynn, author of "The Kitty: Who Rescued Me After I Rescued Him" (Abbe Road, $9.95), will talk about his book about a stray cat that provided love, companionship and healing when Flynn's life took an unexpected turn. Flynn is a finalist in the 2017 International Book Awards "Animals/Pets: Narrative Non-Fiction" category. He also will give a free talk on June 14 at 7 p.m. at Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle St., Enfield. (Information: 860-763-7510.)

Kathleen M. Schurman, author of "Ozzie's Promise" (AuthorHouse, $14.98), owns the Connecticut farm Locket's Meadow, the setting for her book about a cruel barn manager who bullies a horse and the rescued pig and other animals who bond to stop her.

Mark Winik, author of "The Dog Healers" (Amazon Digital Services LLC, $10), will discuss his debut novel about Isabella, a young woman with the power to heal ailing dogs and make champions of race horses. Winik and his wife live in Short Beach, and founded the first community dog park in Branford.

All R.J. Julia Events require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Finder In Simsbury

Friends of the Simsbury Public Library will present a free talk by best-selling suspense author Joseph Finder on June 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required by June 16.

Finder, the award-winning author of 13 suspense novels, will discuss his latest, "The Switch" (Dutton, $28), about a man who picks up a U.S. senator's lost laptop full of top secret, illegally downloaded government files and becomes the target of a deadly manhunt.

Finder is a founding member of the International Thriller Writers and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Association of Former Intelligence Officers. Registration: at the library or simsburylibrary.info or 860-658-7663.

Clemens And Howells

The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, will present a free "The Trouble Begins at 5:30" talk on "My Dear Howells: The Literary Friendship of Samuel Clemens and William Dean Howells," on June 15 following a 5 p.m. reception. Daniel Mrozowski, a visiting lecturer in English at Trinity College and president of the William Dean Howells Society of America, will give the talk.

During the post-Civil War period, Howells was a major novelist and editor of the Atlantic Monthly, as well as a friend of Clemens, who wrote as Mark Twain. Reservations: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.org.

Writing Workshop

A Writing Workshop on "Using Our Voice for Others" led by Susanne Davis will be held June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford.

The workshop will blend discussion of theory and writing exercises to help participants write accurately and empathetically about people whose lives differ greatly from their own, and produce literature, rather than propaganda. The cost is $60. Registration: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.org.

Bank Square Books