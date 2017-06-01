Write Stuff: A Rare Appearance By John Grisham

On June 8, at its seventh annual Big Tent Jubilee, the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center will award the 2017 Stowe Prize for Writing to Advance Social Justice to Bryan Stevenson, author of the memoir "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" (Spiegel & Grau, $28), which examines how the U.S. criminal justice system unfairly targets the poor and disadvantaged.

Stevenson will speak at the dinner and awards ceremony, which raises funds for the center's education programs, on the grounds of the center, 77 Forest St., Hartford, following a free appearance by Stevenson at 4 p.m. after a networking action fair for social activists from 3 to 4 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St., Hartford.

Tickets for the Big Tent Jubilee are $175, or $300 for patrons, who can attend a private reception with Stevenson, who is a lawyer and law professor and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a law practice that works to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment. Information on Jubilee tickets and events: harrietbeecherstowe.org or 860-522-9258.

Authors At R.J. Julia

Popular thriller author John Grisham has not done a book tour in the past 25 years, but he is currently visiting bookstores to mark the publication of his 30th novel, "Camino Island" (Doubleday, $28.95), and he will be at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, on June 7 to sign copies from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event is a book signing from 1 to 5 p.m. and a talk, but tickets are available only for the signing, at $35, which includes a copy of the book. Grisham will only sign and personalize up to two copies of "Camino Island" (one with the ticket and the other purchased at the event.) Photos will be permitted. Contact the bookstore for details.

On June 8 at 7 p.m., four authors will give free talks about their latest books.

"The Gypsy Moth Summer" by Julia Fierro (St. Martin's Press, $26.99), is set on an island where gypsy moths are destroying the trees, islanders are debating about a bi-racial family, a young love is struggling and the local aviation factory may be linked to an onslaught of cancer.

"Touch" (G.P. Putnam's Sons, $26) by Courtney Maum, is about a New York City trend forecaster of such phenomena as "the swipe," who wants to overturn some of her own predictions, such as saying overpopulation and underemployment will soon make having children extravagant and self-indulgent. Will a movement against electronics and for empathy take hold?

"Our Little Racket" (Ecco Press, $27.99) by Angelica Baker, tells what happens when a Greenwich investment bank fails, damaging the life and reputation of its CEO, and causing the five women in his life to probe his secrets and re-assess their own lives.

"Land of Enchantment" (Plume Books, $22), by Leigh Stein, is a memoir about the 2011 death of the author's ex-boyfriend, who was 23 and who had filled her with love but also fear of his increasingly violent and erratic ways.

All events require reservations: rjjulia.com or 203-245-3959.

Wesleyan Writers Conference

The 61st annual Wesleyan Writers Conference at the university campus in Middletown will take place June 14 to 18, with a one-day festival on June 18. Registration is open.

Such award-winning writers as Amy Bloom, Rivka Galchen, Lis Harris, Honor Moore and Steve Almond will be among more than 20 writers, editors and agents who will take part.

The conference offers advice for writers at all career stages, classes, workshops, manuscript advice, guest speakers, readings, publishing advice and talks with editors and agents. Topics include the novel, short story, poetry, journalism, documentary and family history, biography, and short- and long-form nonfiction as well as preparing your work for publication and discussions with agents, editors and publicists. Choosing an MFA program, writing for film and TV or about science and medicine also will be discussed. The one-day festival is for those who cannot attend the five-day program.

Costs range from $225 for the one-day festival to $850 for the full conference, with optional meals for $275 and four nights of housing for $170.

Advance registration is required at wesleyan.edu/writing/conference/registration.html. Information: wesleyan.edu/writers or 860-685-3604 or agreene@wesleyan.edu.

Giordano At Book Club

Book Club Bookstore & More, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, will host a free talk by author Felix Giordano on June 10 at noon.

Giordano will talk about his latest book, "The Killing Zone" (Red Road, 14.99). Set in Montana, the book is about a vicious convict who returns to his outlaw ways after leaving prison and kidnaps the daughter of a Native American sheriff. Information: 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will present a free talk on the Art of the Memoir by three authors on June 7 at 6 p.m.

Angela Palm, author of "Riverine" (Graywolf, $16); Sherry Horton, author of "Witness Chair" (Shanti Arts, $21.95) and Sydney M. Williams, author of "Notes from Old Lyme" (Bauhan, $22.50), will speak.

On June 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., the bookstore will host a signing by local authors J. Huguenin and M. Earl Smith, the authors of the "Postcard History Series: Mystic" (Arcadia, $21.99). Information: banksquarebooks.com.

Mystery Book Discussions

Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion on June 7 at 3 p.m., for the Wallingford Mystery Group: The Time Machine, Part 5, at Wallingford Public Library, 200 N. Main St. The book is "The Damascened Blade" by Barbara Cleverly. Information: 203-265-6754.

On June 8 at 3 p.m., she will lead a discussion at Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., for the Southington Mystery Group: Long Ago and Faraway, Part 3, on the book "In a Dry Season" by Peter Robinson. Information: 860-628-0947.