Write Stuff: R.J. Julia Hosts Scott Turow Talk; Tyson At Mohegan

Scott Turow, the author of best-selling thrillers that began with 1987's "Presumed Innocent," will speak May 30 at 7 p.m. at a program at Madison Beach Hotel, 94 West Wharf Road, Madison, presented by R.J. Julia Booksellers and New Haven Legal Assistance Association. Alexis Smith, interim executive director of the association, will moderate.

Turow has published 10 fiction and two non-fiction books. His latest is "Testimony" (Grand Central, $28), about a former prosecutor investigating the 10-year-old unsolved mystery of the disappearance of a Roma refugee camp following the Bosnian War, involving such suspects as Serbian paramilitary soldiers, organized crime and the U.S. government. He frequently writes for major newspapers and magazines. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of "Testimony." Tickets and information: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Two Appearances Of 'Ask Amy'

"Ask Amy" advice columnist and best-selling author Amy Dickinson and author and humorist Gina Barreca will give a Mark My Word talk titled "When Gina Asks Amy" at The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, on May 31 at 7:30 p.m., following a VIP reception at 7 p.m.

Dickinson, whose syndicated advice column is read by millions daily, will read from her new memoir, "Strangers Tend To Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Coming Home" (Hachette Books, $27), a sequel to "The Mighty Queens of Freeville." Then she will engage in a conversation with Barreca, a syndicated columnist, best-selling author and UConn professor of English and Feminist Theory, whose latest book is "If You Lean In, Will Men Just Look Down Your Blouse?: Questions and Thoughts for Loud, Smart Women in Turbulent Times" (St. Martin's Press, $25.95).

General admission is $40. VIP admission, which includes the reception and copies of both authors' latest books, is $80. Information and tickets: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.com.

Dickinson and Barreca also will appear in conversation at a free event on June 1 at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. Reservations are required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

More From R.J. Julia

Lisa Jewell, author of "I Found You" (Atria, $26), a romantic thriller involving an amnesiac man, a missing husband, a bewildered bride and mysterious secrets, will give a free talk at noon on June 2 at at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison.

At 7 p.m., U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) will give a free talk there about her book, "The Least Among Us: Waging the Battle for the Vulnerable" (New Press, $26.95), a defense of social programs threatened by the current administration. DeLauro has been the congresswoman from Connecticut's Third District since 1991 and is a member of the House Democratic leadership. Registration is required for both events: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Dittrich In Farmington

Luke Dittrich, grandson of a Hartford doctor who made history by performing experimental surgery to end epileptic seizures, has written a book about this controversial and still-debated case and will speak June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at First Church of Christ Congregational, 75 Main St., Farmington.

Dittrich, a National Magazine Award–winning journalist, and a contributing editor at Esquire, is the author of "Patient H.M., A Story of Memory, Madness and Family Secrets" (Random House, $28). It tells how his grandfather, famed neurosurgeon William Scoville, performed a lobotomy at Hartford Hospital in 1953 on Henry Molaison to try to cure his severe epilepsy, resulting in the loss of the patient's short-term memory.

The lecture is the first in a series sponsored by the Farmington Historical Society. Admission is $25 and includes a wine and cheese reception. Information and tickets: 860-678–1645 or info@fhs-ct.org.

New Wesleyan Bookstore

The new Wesleyan University bookstore operated by R.J. Julia Booksellers hosts a grand opening celebration on June 3 at 413 Main St., Middletown.

The bookstore will offer children's events, giveaways and a free talk at 7 p.m. by author Andrew Blauner about the anthology he edited, "In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs" (Blue Rider Press, $23), to which 29 authors and musicians contributed.

Tyson At Mohegan Sun

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will sign copies of his new memoir, "Iron Ambition : My Life with Cus D'Amato" (Blue Rider Press, $28) on May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Casino Shops Concourse, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville.

Tyson, the controversial boxing champion, simultaneously held the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles. Retired from the ring, he acts in films, does a one-man show and has launched a clothing company. He credits D'Amato with training and raising him as a son, teaching him life lessons and courageously confronting mobsters who controlled boxing.

Tyson will only sign copies of the new book, which can be pre-ordered from Bank Square Books of Mystic for $29.80. Books and bracelets for admission to the signing line will be available starting at 10 a.m., May 31. Photos and signing personalization is not permitted. Information and book orders: banksquarebooks.com.

'Join The Journey'

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will continue its free Self-Improvement Series, with Robert E.P. Elmer III, author of "Join the Journey: Care for the Alzheimer's Caregiver" (Outskirts Press, $18.24) on June 1 at 6 p.m.