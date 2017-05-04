Write Stuff: R.J. Julia Presents NPR Host Diane Rehm

Diane Rehm, the popular NPR host, will speak Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield.
Rehm will discuss her memoir "On My Own" (Knopf, $23.95), about facing life after the death of her husband of 54 years and how she became a supporter of frank discussions about end-of-life care and the right to choose to die. Her talk is presented by R.J. Julia Booksellers and WSHU. Tickets are $22 and include a copy of the book: edgertoncenter.org/special_events.php or rjjulia.com.
Bank Square Events
Bank Square Books will host a talk by Christina Baker Kline, the bestselling author of "Orphan Train," at the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic, on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Her latest book is "A Piece of the World" (Morrow, $27.99), a fact-based novel about the woman who was the model for the famous Andrew Wyeth painting, "Christina's World."
Other events presented by Bank Square Books in Mystic:
A free talk on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., by Tom Ryan about his new book "Will's Red Coat" (Morrow, $25.99), at theWheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington. The book is about adopting an elderly and disabled dog. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Humane Society.
Connecticut author Karen E. Olson will give a free talk about "Betrayed," (Severn House, $28.99), the latest in her Black Hat Thriller series featuring computer hacker Tina Adler, on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m., at the bookstore, 53 W. Main St., Mystic.
Jane H. Desrosiers will sign copies of "Gone Fishing: The Hook" (Fulton Books, $19.95), about an investigative reporter who uncovers shady doings in her hometown in Maine, on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the bookstore. 860-536-3795 or banksquarebooks.com.
R.J. Julia Events
R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison will present a talk by model Ashley Graham, whose book is "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like" (Dey Street Books, $26.99), on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at Water's Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook. Graham was the first size 14 model to appear on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover and is a judge for "America's Next Top Model." Tickets are $30 plus tax and include a copy of the book.
Jessica Shattuck will discuss her novel, "The Women in the Castle" ( Morrow, $26.99), about widows of men who tried to assassinate Adolf Hitler trying to survive as World War II ends, on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison.
Susan Kietzman will talk about her novel "Every Other Wednesday" (Kensington, $15), about three wives and mothers brought together by a tragedy who help each other redefine themselves, on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., at the bookstore.
J. Courtney Sullivan will discuss her novel, "Saints for All Occasions" (Knopf, $26.95), on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., at the book store. The book is about two estranged sisters' lives over 50 years; one has a large family, the other is a cloistered nun and a death brings them back together.
Jennifer McMahon will talk about her novel, "Burntown" ( Doubleday, $25.95), on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., at the book store Her a thriller is set in a dying New England college town and involves an inventor of a fantastic machine, several murders and a group of misfit and mystical women called "fire eaters" who may know the town's secrets.
Two authors will speak on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the book store. In "Windfall" (Delacorte Press, $18.99), Jennifer E. Smith, the author of seven Young Adult novels, tells what happens when a girl buys her crush a lottery ticket that wins $140 million, changing their lives (and not necessarily for the better). In "The Darkest Corners" (Ember, $9.99), Kara Thomas offers a psychological thriller about lies told by young girls that mask the truth about a murder that eventually is exposed. Thomas also wrote the Prep School Confidential series
All R.J. Julia events require reservations: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.
Book Club Bookstore
Book Club Bookstore& More, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, will host a free talk by bestselling author Kimberly McCreight on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., in conversation with John Valeri. They will discuss the second book in her young adult Outliers trilogy, "The Scattering" (HarperCollins, 18.99). It involves a world in which a small group has incredible powers to use for good or evil. Reservations and information: 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.
Poetry Rocks
Arts Center East, 709 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, will present Poetry Rocks, a free quarterly poetry series. On Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., state Poet Laureate Rennie McQuilkin will read with Joan Seliger Sidney. Joyce Hida, an award-winning poet from Rockville High School, will open the program. artscentereast.org or 860-878-7016.
Hartford Memories
Dennis Sullivan, author of the 2016 memoir, "Irving Street & Other Hartford Memories" ((Diggy Pod, $15)), will give a free talk, illustrated with photos, about living in Hartford's North End on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Lucy Robbins Welles Library, 95 Cedar St., Newington.
Registration: 860-665-8700 or at the library.
Riverwood Poetry Series
The free Riverwood Poetry Series will continue on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., with a reading by and conversation with Reginald Dwayne Betts on the theme of "Bastards of the Reagan Era: Freedom and (In)Justice in America" at Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St.
Betts has published a memoir, "A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison," which won the 2010 NAACP Image Award for non-fiction, and two poetry collections.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. An open mike will precede the reading; poems about justice and injustice are encouraged but not required. Donations are gratefully appreciated. facebook.com/riverwoodpoetry.
Charter Oak Readings
On Sunday May 7, at 3 p.m., Charter Oak Readings will present a free program at Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, featuring poets Laura Mazza-Dixon and Maria Sassi. An open mike will precede their presentation.
Mazza-Dixon is a poet and director of the Windy Hill Guitar Studio.
Sassi, a former poet laureate of West Hartford, is a prize-winning poet and playwright. charteroakreadings.blogspot.com/ or 860-508-2810.
Mystery Discussions
Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., on Monday, May 8, at noon for the Simsbury Mystery Group's series Native American Sleuths, Part 5. The book to be discussed is "Spider Woman's Daughter" by Anne Hillerman. Information: 860-658-7663.
On Thursday, May 11, at 3 p.m., Shmurak will lead a discussion at Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., for the Southington Mystery Group: Long Ago and Faraway, Part 2, on the book "Some Deaths Before Dying" by Peter Dickinson. 860-628-0947.
Granato In Glastonbury
F. Mark Granato of Wethersfield, a former journalist and communications executive who writes novels that explore "what if" scenarios, will give a free talk about "This Boy" (CreateSpace, $19.99). It tells the story of Danny Logan, who grows up in Hartford's South End in the 1960s, falls for a wealthy young woman who lives at the Connecticut shoreline and then becomes a reporter and editor during the racial unrest and Vietnam conflict in the '60s and '70s.
Granato will speak Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Welles-Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main St., Glastonbury. fmgranato@aol.com or 860-652-7719.
Fabiaschi In Berlin
Abby Fabiaschi, an author from West Hartford, will give a free talk about her debut novel, "I Liked My Life" (St. Martin's Press, $25.99), on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Berlin-Peck Memorial Library, 234 Kensington Road, Berlin.
Fabiaschi's novel is about an apparently happy wife and mother whose death is a shocking suicide. Registration: 860-828-7126 or berlinpeck.org.