Write Stuff: R.J. Julia Presents NPR Host Diane Rehm

Diane Rehm, the popular NPR host, will speak Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts, 5151 Park Ave., Fairfield.

Rehm will discuss her memoir "On My Own" (Knopf, $23.95), about facing life after the death of her husband of 54 years and how she became a supporter of frank discussions about end-of-life care and the right to choose to die. Her talk is presented by R.J. Julia Booksellers and WSHU. Tickets are $22 and include a copy of the book: edgertoncenter.org/special_events.php or rjjulia.com.

Bank Square Events

Bank Square Books will host a talk by Christina Baker Kline, the bestselling author of "Orphan Train," at the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic, on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. Her latest book is "A Piece of the World" (Morrow, $27.99), a fact-based novel about the woman who was the model for the famous Andrew Wyeth painting, "Christina's World."

Other events presented by Bank Square Books in Mystic:

A free talk on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., by Tom Ryan about his new book "Will's Red Coat" (Morrow, $25.99), at theWheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington. The book is about adopting an elderly and disabled dog. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Humane Society.

Connecticut author Karen E. Olson will give a free talk about "Betrayed," (Severn House, $28.99), the latest in her Black Hat Thriller series featuring computer hacker Tina Adler, on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m., at the bookstore, 53 W. Main St., Mystic.

Jane H. Desrosiers will sign copies of "Gone Fishing: The Hook" (Fulton Books, $19.95), about an investigative reporter who uncovers shady doings in her hometown in Maine, on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the bookstore. 860-536-3795 or banksquarebooks.com.

R.J. Julia Events

R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison will present a talk by model Ashley Graham, whose book is "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like" (Dey Street Books, $26.99), on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at Water's Edge Resort & Spa, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook. Graham was the first size 14 model to appear on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover and is a judge for "America's Next Top Model." Tickets are $30 plus tax and include a copy of the book.

Jessica Shattuck will discuss her novel, "The Women in the Castle" ( Morrow, $26.99), about widows of men who tried to assassinate Adolf Hitler trying to survive as World War II ends, on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison.

Susan Kietzman will talk about her novel "Every Other Wednesday" (Kensington, $15), about three wives and mothers brought together by a tragedy who help each other redefine themselves, on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., at the bookstore.

J. Courtney Sullivan will discuss her novel, "Saints for All Occasions" (Knopf, $26.95), on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., at the book store. The book is about two estranged sisters' lives over 50 years; one has a large family, the other is a cloistered nun and a death brings them back together.

Jennifer McMahon will talk about her novel, "Burntown" ( Doubleday, $25.95), on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., at the book store Her a thriller is set in a dying New England college town and involves an inventor of a fantastic machine, several murders and a group of misfit and mystical women called "fire eaters" who may know the town's secrets.

Two authors will speak on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the book store. In "Windfall" (Delacorte Press, $18.99), Jennifer E. Smith, the author of seven Young Adult novels, tells what happens when a girl buys her crush a lottery ticket that wins $140 million, changing their lives (and not necessarily for the better). In "The Darkest Corners" (Ember, $9.99), Kara Thomas offers a psychological thriller about lies told by young girls that mask the truth about a murder that eventually is exposed. Thomas also wrote the Prep School Confidential series

All R.J. Julia events require reservations: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Book Club Bookstore

Book Club Bookstore& More, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, will host a free talk by bestselling author Kimberly McCreight on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., in conversation with John Valeri. They will discuss the second book in her young adult Outliers trilogy, "The Scattering" (HarperCollins, 18.99). It involves a world in which a small group has incredible powers to use for good or evil. Reservations and information: 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Poetry Rocks

Arts Center East, 709 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, will present Poetry Rocks, a free quarterly poetry series. On Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., state Poet Laureate Rennie McQuilkin will read with Joan Seliger Sidney. Joyce Hida, an award-winning poet from Rockville High School, will open the program. artscentereast.org or 860-878-7016.

Hartford Memories

Dennis Sullivan, author of the 2016 memoir, "Irving Street & Other Hartford Memories" ((Diggy Pod, $15)), will give a free talk, illustrated with photos, about living in Hartford's North End on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Lucy Robbins Welles Library, 95 Cedar St., Newington.

Registration: 860-665-8700 or at the library.

Riverwood Poetry Series

The free Riverwood Poetry Series will continue on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., with a reading by and conversation with Reginald Dwayne Betts on the theme of "Bastards of the Reagan Era: Freedom and (In)Justice in America" at Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St.

Betts has published a memoir, "A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison," which won the 2010 NAACP Image Award for non-fiction, and two poetry collections.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. An open mike will precede the reading; poems about justice and injustice are encouraged but not required. Donations are gratefully appreciated. facebook.com/riverwoodpoetry.

Charter Oak Readings

On Sunday May 7, at 3 p.m., Charter Oak Readings will present a free program at Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, featuring poets Laura Mazza-Dixon and Maria Sassi. An open mike will precede their presentation.