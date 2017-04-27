Poets At R.J. Julia, Authors At Bank Square Books

Poetry, politics, rescue and romance will be discussed by authors at free events at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. All require reservations: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On April 30 at 2 p.m., a Local and Independent Author Event will feature four poets.

Alison Moncrief Bromage's collection, which won the 2016 T. S. Eliot Prize for Poetry, is "Daughter, Daedalus" (Truman State University Press, $17.98). In it, Bromage explores motherhood and barrenness through the myth of the inventor Daedalus and writings to her daughter.

Bruce Cohen's collection, "Imminent Disappearance, Impossible Numbers, & Panoramic X-Rays" (New Issues Poetry & Prose; $14.37), portrays a man overwhelmed by his multiple lives and conflicts. Cohen, a prize-winning poet on UConn's Creative Writing faculty, is widely published.

Ian Ganassi's debut collection is "Mean Numbers" (Isolibris/China Grove Press, $21.95). His poetry, prose and translations have been published in more than 100 literary journals, including The Yale Review.

Sylvia Forges Ryan, of North Haven, is an award-winner whose collection, "What Light There Is" (Red Moon Press, $17) is in the American Literature Collection in the Beinecke Rare Book Library at Yale University. She composes poems in the Japanese haiku, senryu and tanka forms and has an international following.

On May 2 at 7 p.m., Tom Ryan, a journalist and author, whose latest book is the inspirational "Will's Red Coat: The Story of One Old Dog Who Chose To Live Again" (Morrow, $25.99) will speak. His book is about the rewards of adopting a 15-year-old disabled dog from a shelter.

On May 3 at 7 p.m., Susan Bordo will discuss her analysis of the 2016 presidential election, "The Destruction of Hillary Clinton" (Melville House, $24.99). Bordo is a media critic, cultural historian and feminist scholar and professor of Gender and Women's Studies at the University of Kentucky.

On May 4 at 7 p.m., Australian author Graeme Simsion will discuss his novel, "The Best of Adam Sharp" (St. Martin's Press, $26.99). It is about a 50-ish musician with a good life who can't stop looking back at a long-ago failed romance with an actress and then gets a chance to re-connect.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will host several authors.

On April 30 at 1 p.m., Taylor Nicole, a Groton resident, will sign copies of her book, "Free Tayco" (CreateSpace, $18), about her struggles with being adopted and emotional problems.

On May 2 at 6 p.m., Jamie Brenner will discuss her novel, "The Forever Summer" (Little, Brown and Company, $26) about an attorney whose successful Manhattan life crumbles but finds a new family and answers to hidden problems when she moves to Cape Cod.

On May 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cottrell Brewing Company, 100 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, Ace Atkins, author of "Robert B. Parker's Little White Lies" (G.P. Putnam's Sons, $27) will give a talk at a free Beer & Books tasting. Books and growlers may be purchased.

On May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., Carl H. Johnson will sign copies of "Big Papi and the Kids" (CreateSpace, $15.95), at the bookstore. The book chronicles David Ortiz's last season with the Red Sox. banksquarebooks.com or 860-536-3795.

Wallace Stevens Talk

David Rosen, a professor of English at Trinity College, will discuss the life and poetry of Wallace Stevens, focusing on three of the Modernist master's poems, at a free event on May 2 at 7 p.m. at the West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St. Information: 860-561-6950 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

Two Author's Tables

Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., will continue its Author's Table showcases for local writers.

On April 30 from 2 to 5 p.m., Darryl Z. Oates will display his "Ink & Blue Notes" coloring book (lulu.com, $10.60) for ages 12 to 65, which contains impressionistic drawings of musical performances in Hartford nightlife, restaurants and the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.

On May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinene Davis, author of "The Butterfly in Me" (Kindle, $7.99) will present her book about a little girl who is sad after losing a cousin to illness, but finds comfort in a beautiful butterfly. 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.

Merritt At Hickory Stick

Donna Marie Merritt will read from her sixth poetry collection, "No Winter Maintenance: Pass at Your Own Risk" (YBK Publishers, $12.95), at The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on May 6 at 3 p.m. The poems, inspired by coping with infidelity, include observations about society, human behavior and the healing gift of nature. Merritt also is the author of 16 children's books. 860-868-0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.

Connecticut Conservation Corps

Historian Martin Podskoch, author of a book about Connecticut's participation in the New Deal's Civilian Conservation Corps, will give a free talk on May 3 at 6 p.m. at Prosser Library, 1 Tunxis Ave., Bloomfield, hosted by the library and the Wintonbury Historical Society.

"Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories & Legacy" (North Country Books, $24.95) tells how the corps, a Depression-era public works program begun in 1933 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to create jobs, resulted in many projects in state towns, parks and forests.

Podskoch, of East Hampton, is a retired teacher and author of seven other books. Anyone who has CCC stories to contribute to his next book is urged to attend or contact him. prosserlibrary.info or 860-243-9721,

New Pershing Biography