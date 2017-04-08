Author Events: Dancer Misty Copeland To Discuss 'Ballerina Body'

Ballerina Misty Copeland, a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre and author of the best-selling memoir "Life in Motion" and the children's book, "Firebird," will discuss her new book, "Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You" (Grand Central Life & Style, $30), on April 11 at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 26 Meeting House Lane, Madison.

Sarah Curran, director of the Center for the Arts at Wesleyan University, will moderate.

The book tells women how they can make their bodies lean and flexible, offering advice, meal plans and workout routines.

Admission for one person is $35 and includes a copy of the book. A ticket for one additional attendee (but no book) is $5.

Tickets and information: R.J. Julia Booksellers, 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On April 9 at 2 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, Peter Gethers will give a free talk about his memoir, "My Mother's Kitchen: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and the Meaning of Life" (Henry Holt, $28). Gethers' mother, Judy, was from the Ratner's restaurant family and a friend of famous chefs, including Wolfgang Puck.

On April 12 at 7 p.m., Lauren Grodstein will discuss "Our Short History" (Algonquin Books, $26.95). In it, a single mother of a six-year-old son, who left her reluctant husband when she became pregnant, becomes terminally ill and must decide whether to let her ex-husband back into the boy's life.

Reservations for all events: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Shapiro Times Two

Connecticut author Dani Shapiro will give two talks about her latest memoir, "Hourglass: Time, Love, and Marriage" (Knopf, $22.95). Shapiro, a best-selling author whose writing has appeared in major magazines and newspapers, has published two previous memoirs and five novels. Her new book is about marriage, memory, sorrow and love.

She will speak April 13 at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison (Information: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com) and at The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on April 15 at 4 p.m. (860-868-0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com).

Connecticut Book Awards

April 21 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to nominate books for the 2017 Connecticut Book Awards, which honor authors and illustrators of the best books published in 2016. Finalists will be honored in the fall.

The Connecticut Center for the Book at Connecticut Humanities reinstated the awards, last presented in 2011, in four categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry and books for young readers, which includes juvenile, young adult and teen books and is open both to authors and illustrators.

To be eligible, authors must have been born in or currently reside in Connecticut and have lived here for at least three successive years, or the book must be substantially set in Connecticut.

For complete information on submissions and entry fees, visit ctcenterforthebook.org.

Jefferson At Wesleyan

Wesleyan University's Russell House Prose & Poetry Series will present a free reading by visiting writer Margo Jefferson on April 12 at 8 p.m. at Russell House, 350 High St., Middletown.

Jefferson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and author of "Negroland: A Memoir" and "On Michael Jackson," has been a staff writer for The New York Times and Newsweek and is widely published and anthologized. She teaches at Columbia University. 860-685-3448.

National Library Week

A free National Library Week program at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd., will take place April 10 at 2 p.m. Author Nina Sankovitch will discuss "The Lowells of Massachusetts: An American Family" (St. Martin's Press, $27.99), which traces their history from the 1600s to the American Revolution to their influence on Boston's culture, science and literary life. Information: 860-673-9712 or avonctlibrary.info.

Mystery Book Discussions

Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., on April 10 at noon for the Simsbury Mystery Group's series, Native American Sleuths, Part 4. The book to be discussed is "The Girl with Braided Hair" by Margaret Coel. Information: 860-658-7663.

On April 13 at 3 p.m., she will lead a discussion at Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., for the Southington Mystery Group: Long Ago and Faraway, Part 1, on the book "Out of the Blackout" by Robert Barnard. 860-628-0947.

'Lessons From The Road'

Manchester author Margaret Webster will give a free talk about her book, "Lessons from the Road: USA" (Hawkeye, $17.99) on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Public Library's Whiton Branch, 100 N. Main St. It is a humorous chronicle of her travels across the country in a pickup truck, a trip that lasted about eight years. Information: 860-645-0821 or library.townofmanchester.org.

Reading Russo

Free West Hartford Reads discussions on books by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo will be held at West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St., West Hartford, before he speaks at West Hartford Town Hall on April 26.

Russo's has published eight novels, two story collections and a memoir. His latest is "Everybody's Fools" (Vintage, $16.95), which will be discussed April 11 at 7:15 p.m.

Registration: bit.ly/WHREADSrusso. 860-561-6950 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

Central Authors

Central Authors, a free series about books by CCSU faculty, staff members or alumni, will continue April 12 at 12:15 p.m., in the Student Center Bookstore, 1615 Stanley St., New Britain.

Douglas Haddad, a CCSU graduate who is a teacher, mentor and inspirational speaker, will discuss "The Ultimate Guide to Raising Teens and Tweens: Strategies for Unlocking Your Child's Full Potential" (Rowman and Littlefield, $18.95). 860-832-2759 or gigliotti@ccsu.ed.