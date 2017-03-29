Write Stuff: Chelsea Clinton To Sign New Book At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Bookseller, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will host a book signing by Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Hillary and former President Bill Clinton, on April 5 at 7 p.m.

Chelsea Clinton, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, will sign copies of the paperback version of her inspirational book for young readers, "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!" (Puffin, $9.99). The book explores social and economic problems and suggests ways to take action.

Clinton will not speak at the event. Tickets for the signing line are $9.99 and include a copy of the book and admission for up to four family members. Clinton will personalize the books with a customer's first name only.

Other authors will speak at the bookstore.

On April 3, at 6:30 p.m., Gene Luen Yang, the 2017 National Ambassador to Young People's Literature through his Reading Without Walls program, will discuss it and his book, "Secrets & Sequences: Secret Coders" (First Second, $18.99). Reading Without Walls challenges participants to read a book about a character different from them or a topic they do not know much about or in a format they normally do not read.

On April 4, at 7 p.m., Connecticut author Karen E. Olson, award-winning writer of the Annie Seymour and Tattoo Shop cozy mystery series, will talk about "Betrayed" (Severn House, $28.99).

On April 6, at 7 p.m., Jason Stanley will discuss "How Propaganda Works" (Princeton University Press, $19.95), a timely exploration in this era of "fake news" and politically slanted stories. Stanley is a professor of philosophy at Yale University.

All events require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Authors At Hickory Stick

The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, will host three authors.

On April 2, at 2 p.m., Connecticut author Harriet Scott Chessman will discuss her book, "The Lost Sketchbook of Edgar Degas" (Outpost19, $14). The novel involves the famous French artist's 1872 trip to New Orleans, his blind cousin and her daughter and Degas' book of drawings and cryptic notations.

On April 8, at 3 p.m., best-selling author Marie Bostwick, who writes about family, relationships, and women's friendships, will sign copies of "The Promise Girls" (Kensington, $15), about three sisters who are brought up to be geniuses but find their lives falling short.

Also on Saturday, at 1 p.m., author/illustrator Jeffrey Turner, who will sign copies of "Who Broke the Vase?" (Aladdin,$17.99). It is a book for children about the consequences of telling lies. Information: 860-868-0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.

NVCC Writer's Conference

Naugatuck Valley Community College, 750 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, will hold a free Writers Conference on April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the college's Leever Atrium. Registration must be made by April 4.

Connecticut writers Hanna Perlstein Marcus and Elisabeth Petry will speak at the conference, whose theme is "Sharing the Passion." Marcus has written "Sidonia's Thread" (CreateSpace, $15) and "Surviving Remnant" (Buttonhole, $16), about being the daughter of a World War II refugee making a new life in America. Petry, a journalist and author, will discuss the craft of writing and her memoir, "At Home Inside: A Daughter's Tribute to Ann Petry" (University Press of Mississippi, $30). Ann Petry became the first black woman writer to sell more than a million copies, with her novel, "The Street." Registration: NV-WritersConf@nv.edu.

Authors At Mandell JCC

Two authors will speak at Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

On April 3, at 7 p.m., the anti-bigotry organization Voices of Hope will present a free talk by K. Heidi Fishman, author of "Tutti's Promise"(MB Publishing, $9.99). It is based on the life story of her mother, Ruth "Tutti" Fishman, who will be at the talk. Her family hoped leaving Germany for Holland would protect them from the Nazis, but they did not fully escape the Holocaust. Fishman grew up in West Hartford.

In a Jewish Book Festival event, Brenda Janowitz will speak April 5, at 7 p.m., about her fifth novel, "The Dinner Party" (St. Martin's Griffin, $9.99). In this funny yet touching story of family dynamics and forgiveness, a Passover seder brings together the Golds of Greenwich and the Rothschilds of New York City, and lives are changed. Tickets are $20. Information and tickets: 860-231-6316 or mandelljcc.org.

Riverwood Poetry Series

Poet Mahogany Browne will appear April 6, at 7 p.m., at a free Riverwood Poetry Series reading and conversation at Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St. Donations are welcome.

Browne will give a talk on "Righteous Rage: Investigating the voices surviving chaos, the effects of oppression and the resistance of a black woman's siren." It will be preceded by an open mike at which poems about righteous rage and the effects of oppression are encouraged, but not required.

Browne, an alumna of Cave Canem and Poets House, is the author of several books and poetry collections. She is active in many New York poetry and spoken-word organizations and is Nuyorican Poets Café poetry program director and Friday Night Slam curator, among other positions. Information: facebook.com/riverwoodpoetry.

Avon Library Talks

Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, will offer free talks.

A series of discussions on books that use Japan as a setting will begin April 4, at 7 p.m. with a discussion of "The Street of a Thousand Blossoms" by Gail Tsukiyama.

On April 5, at 2 p.m., Estelle Kafer, executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford will talk about its publication, "Jewish Community of Hartford" (Arcadia, $21.99). It is a pictorial history of people, organizations and institutions that shaped that community, including such notables as Sophie Tucker, Norman Lear and Sol LeWitt.