Write Stuff: Chelsea Clinton To Sign New Book At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Bookseller, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will host a book signing by Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Hillary and former President Bill Clinton, on April 5 at 7 p.m.
Chelsea Clinton, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, will sign copies of the paperback version of her inspirational book for young readers, "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!" (Puffin, $9.99). The book explores social and economic problems and suggests ways to take action.
Clinton will not speak at the event. Tickets for the signing line are $9.99 and include a copy of the book and admission for up to four family members. Clinton will personalize the books with a customer's first name only.
Other authors will speak at the bookstore.
On April 3, at 6:30 p.m., Gene Luen Yang, the 2017 National Ambassador to Young People's Literature through his Reading Without Walls program, will discuss it and his book, "Secrets & Sequences: Secret Coders" (First Second, $18.99). Reading Without Walls challenges participants to read a book about a character different from them or a topic they do not know much about or in a format they normally do not read.
On April 4, at 7 p.m., Connecticut author Karen E. Olson, award-winning writer of the Annie Seymour and Tattoo Shop cozy mystery series, will talk about "Betrayed" (Severn House, $28.99).
On April 6, at 7 p.m., Jason Stanley will discuss "How Propaganda Works" (Princeton University Press, $19.95), a timely exploration in this era of "fake news" and politically slanted stories. Stanley is a professor of philosophy at Yale University.
All events require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.
Authors At Hickory Stick
The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, will host three authors.
On April 2, at 2 p.m., Connecticut author Harriet Scott Chessman will discuss her book, "The Lost Sketchbook of Edgar Degas" (Outpost19, $14). The novel involves the famous French artist's 1872 trip to New Orleans, his blind cousin and her daughter and Degas' book of drawings and cryptic notations.
On April 8, at 3 p.m., best-selling author Marie Bostwick, who writes about family, relationships, and women's friendships, will sign copies of "The Promise Girls" (Kensington, $15), about three sisters who are brought up to be geniuses but find their lives falling short.
Also on Saturday, at 1 p.m., author/illustrator Jeffrey Turner, who will sign copies of "Who Broke the Vase?" (Aladdin,$17.99). It is a book for children about the consequences of telling lies. Information: 860-868-0525 or hickorystickbookshop.com.
NVCC Writer's Conference
Naugatuck Valley Community College, 750 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, will hold a free Writers Conference on April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the college's Leever Atrium. Registration must be made by April 4.
Connecticut writers Hanna Perlstein Marcus and Elisabeth Petry will speak at the conference, whose theme is "Sharing the Passion." Marcus has written "Sidonia's Thread" (CreateSpace, $15) and "Surviving Remnant" (Buttonhole, $16), about being the daughter of a World War II refugee making a new life in America. Petry, a journalist and author, will discuss the craft of writing and her memoir, "At Home Inside: A Daughter's Tribute to Ann Petry" (University Press of Mississippi, $30). Ann Petry became the first black woman writer to sell more than a million copies, with her novel, "The Street." Registration: NV-WritersConf@nv.edu.
Authors At Mandell JCC
Two authors will speak at Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.
On April 3, at 7 p.m., the anti-bigotry organization Voices of Hope will present a free talk by K. Heidi Fishman, author of "Tutti's Promise"(MB Publishing, $9.99). It is based on the life story of her mother, Ruth "Tutti" Fishman, who will be at the talk. Her family hoped leaving Germany for Holland would protect them from the Nazis, but they did not fully escape the Holocaust. Fishman grew up in West Hartford.
In a Jewish Book Festival event, Brenda Janowitz will speak April 5, at 7 p.m., about her fifth novel, "The Dinner Party" (St. Martin's Griffin, $9.99). In this funny yet touching story of family dynamics and forgiveness, a Passover seder brings together the Golds of Greenwich and the Rothschilds of New York City, and lives are changed. Tickets are $20. Information and tickets: 860-231-6316 or mandelljcc.org.
Riverwood Poetry Series
Poet Mahogany Browne will appear April 6, at 7 p.m., at a free Riverwood Poetry Series reading and conversation at Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St. Donations are welcome.
Browne will give a talk on "Righteous Rage: Investigating the voices surviving chaos, the effects of oppression and the resistance of a black woman's siren." It will be preceded by an open mike at which poems about righteous rage and the effects of oppression are encouraged, but not required.
Browne, an alumna of Cave Canem and Poets House, is the author of several books and poetry collections. She is active in many New York poetry and spoken-word organizations and is Nuyorican Poets Café poetry program director and Friday Night Slam curator, among other positions. Information: facebook.com/riverwoodpoetry.
Avon Library Talks
Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, will offer free talks.
A series of discussions on books that use Japan as a setting will begin April 4, at 7 p.m. with a discussion of "The Street of a Thousand Blossoms" by Gail Tsukiyama.
On April 5, at 2 p.m., Estelle Kafer, executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford will talk about its publication, "Jewish Community of Hartford" (Arcadia, $21.99). It is a pictorial history of people, organizations and institutions that shaped that community, including such notables as Sophie Tucker, Norman Lear and Sol LeWitt.
A free National Library Week program on The Fashion of Jane Austen, by Susan Jerome, collections manager at the University of Rhode Island Historic Textile and Costume Collection, will be held Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. Jerome will explain how social, technological and political changes during the late 18th and early 19th centuries affected fashion and how Austen used fashion to define her characters. Information: 860-673-9712 or avonctlibrary.info.
Reading Favorite Poems
Canton poet laureate Joan Hofmann will host readings of favorite poems on April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Canton Town Hall, 4 Market St., Collinsville. Bring a poem by a favorite author to read or to have it read for you. Information: smccusker@cantonpubliclibrary.org or bvanness@libraryconnection.info.
Mid-Life Insanity Poems
To celebrate National Poetry Month, performance poet Andy Weil of Bloomfield will present a free cabaret-style program of "Poetry With A Touch Of Mid-Life Insanity" on April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Village at Buckland Court, 432 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Reservations are required: 860-644-7366
Nyberg On Hepburn
Ann Nyberg, the WTNH-TV anchor/reporter and author, will give a free talk about her book "Remembering Katharine Hepburn: Stories of Wit and Wisdom About America's Leading Lady" (Globe Pequot, $16.95) at Welles-Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main St., Glastonbury on April 2, at 2 p.m. 860-652-7720 or wtmlib.info. Nyberg also will speak April 8, at 1 p.m., at Berlin-Peck Memorial Library, 234 Kensington Road, Berlin. Registration: 860-828-7126,
Authors In Bloomfield
On April 7, at 4:30 p.m., Prosser Public Library, 1 Tunxis Ave., Bloomfield will present a book signings by local authors, with Irish, classical, Broadway and folk harp music by Debra Vinick and refreshments from local restaurants. More than 20 authors will take part, including Geoffrey Craig, Dawn Harden, Martin Herman, Stephanie C. Fox, Fay Taylor, Darwin Shaw and Kerry Beckford, Alan Cohen, Lois Mathieu, Carole Shmurak, Martha Reingold and Christine Whitehead and Tom Nicotera. 860- 243-9721.
Author's Table
The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, continues April 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Liz Delton will present her book, "A Rift Between Cities," the final novel in her Arcera Trilogy. Information: 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.
Central Authors
Central Authors, a free series about books by CCSU faculty, staff members or alumni, will continue April 5 at 12:15 p.m., in the Student Center Bookstore,1615 Stanley St., New Britain. William J. Mann, a graduate of CCSU, will discuss his biography, "The Wars of the Roosevelts : The Ruthless Rise of America's Greatest Political Family" (Harper, $35). 860-832-2759 or gigliotti@ccsu.ed.
Haunted Mark Twain
The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, will present a free The Trouble Begins at 5:30 tall on "The Haunted Mark Twain" on April 6, at 5:30 p.m., following a 5 p.m. reception.
Ann M. Ryan will explore Twain's fears and the gothic literature that he read and created. She is a professor at LeMoyne College, and is a past President of the Mark Twain Circle of America, a former editor of the Mark Twain Annual and co-editor of "Cosmopolitan Twain." Reservations: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.org.
Mystery Book Discussion
Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion on April 5, at 3 p.m., for the Wallingford Mystery Group: The Time Machine, Part 3, at Wallingford Public Library, 200 N. Main St. The book to be discussed is "Heresy" by S.J. Parris. 203-265-6754.
Reading Russo
Free discussion programs on books by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo will be held at West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St., West Hartford, before he speaks at West Hartford Town Hall on April 26.
Russo's books are the focus of the West Hartford Reads community program. He has published eight novels, two story collections and a memoir. His novel. "That Old Cape Magic" will be discussed on Monday, April 3, at 7:15 p.m. Registration: bit.ly/WHREADSrusso. Information: 860-561-6950 or westhartfordlibrary.org.