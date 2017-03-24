Write Stuff: R.J. Julia To Host A Podcast Party

R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will present free talks about nonfiction books and the store's podcasts.

On March 26, at 2 p.m., Dan Slater will talk about his nonfiction thriller, "Wolf Boys: Two American Teenagers and Mexico's Most Dangerous Drug Cartel" (Simon & Schuster, $26.95).

It is the story of two American teens recruited as killers for a Mexican cartel called the Zetas and their pursuit by a Mexican-American detective who feels the War on Drugs cannot be won.

Slater, a former The Wall Street Journal reporter, has also written for The New York Times, The New Yorker and The Washington Post, and others. He is the author of "Love in the Time of Algorithms."

On March 29, at 5 p.m., the bookstore will host a Just the Right Book Podcast Party with its owner, Roxanne Coady. Book lovers are invited to join the free discussion. Wine and snacks will be served. Bring a listening device and learn how to subscribe to the podcast and download its episodes.

On March 30, at 7 p.m., Laura Caldwell and Leslie S. Klinger, who edited the anthology "Anatomy of Innocence: Testimonies of the Wrongfully Convicted" (Liveright,$26.95), will discuss its pieces, some by famous authors, about those who have challenged the limitations and mistakes of the American criminal justice system to seek and gain freedom. Registration is required: 203-235-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Billy Collins Dinner

Fans of poet Billy Collins take note: tickets are now available for a benefit dinner with Collins on June 20, presented by Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Collins will open the museum's annual Sunken Garden Poetry Festival, on June 21.

The event will include a cocktail reception and dinner celebrating the opening of the museum's art exhibit, "Boundless: Altered Books in Contemporary Art." Collins will hold a discussion after the dinner. Tickets are $150: eventbrite.com. mailto:lappel@hillstead.orgor 860-677-4787, ext. 111.

Beer And Books

Best-selling author Jean Hanff Korelitz will visit Savoy Bookshop and Café at Cottrell Brewing, 100 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, for a free Beer & Books tasting and talk on March 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The tastings are free. Growlers can be purchased.

Her new novel is "The Devil and Webster" (Grand Central Publishing, $27), which explores an old-school college that has gone progressive, its first female president, a quixotic student protest and some very hot-button issues.

Korelitz has published five novels, and with her husband, Irish poet and The New Yorker poetry editor Paul Muldoon, adapted and co-produced "The Dead, 1904," for New York's Irish Repertory Theatre. cottrellbrewing.com/contact.

Surviving Remnant

Hanna Perlstein Marcus, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, will launch her second book, "Surviving Remnant" (Buttonhole, $16), with a free discussion at Rockville Public Library, 52 Union St., Vernon, on March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The book is about growing up with immigrant World War II refugees in Springfield, Mass. hannaperlsteinmarcus.com or facebook.com/sidoniasthread or 860-875-5892.

Spring Poetry Reading

Poet Antoinette Brim will give a free University Of St. Joseph spring poetry reading on March 27, at 5 p.m. in the A-V classroom in Bruyette Athenaeum on the campus at 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. choyser@usj.edu.

'The Adulterer's Daughter'

Patricia Weiss Levy will give a free talk and reading from her memoir, "The Adulterer's Daughter: The Life, Loves and Longings of a Girl Whose Father Strayed" (CreateSpace, $12.99, Kindle $8.99), at the West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St., on March 26 at 2 p.m. The book is a candid and darkly funny account of what happened when she learned about her father's long affair. Weiss Levy is a journalist and former member of The Courant's Northeast Magazine staff who has written for The New York Times, New York magazine and other publications. Information and registration, 860-561-6990 or westhartfordlibrary.org/events/authors.asp.

'Playing Your Game'

The Soul Passages book club will sponsor the book launch of "Playing Your Game" by Gloria F. Perry (Kindle $2.99 or Gloria's Secrets, $14.99) on April 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 50 Elm Cafe & Spirits, 50 Elm St., Hartford.

Perry is a dentist in Cromwell. Her debut novel, about a woman looking for love with no strings attached and a playboy basketball star looking for real love, is the first of a planned series. She has published short fiction and non-fiction in local magazines, newspapers and anthologies. 860-206-3322 or 50elmhartford.com.

Stowe Prize Book Club

A free discussion about "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson, the 2017 Stowe Prize for Writing for Social Justice's winning book, will take place March 30, at 6 p.m. at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, 77 Forest St., Hartford.

Stevenson's memoir tells how he founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a civil rights law practice that battles mass incarceration and excessive punishment, challenges racial and economic injustice and protects human rights for the vulnerable.

He will speak at two Stowe Center events on Stowe Prize Day, June 8. Tickets for the Stowe Prize jubilee are available at HarrietBeecherStowe.org/Calendar. harrietbeecherstowecenter.org

Author's Table

The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, continues March 30, from noon to 3 p.m.

Sherry Horton will discuss "Witness Chair: A Memoir of Art, Marriage, and Loss" (Shanti Arts, $21.95). Horton, of Unionville, is the widow of artist Chris Horton. The book is about their marriage and his last project, designs and historical texts for a series of enormous steel chairs representing practices of interrogation and coercion used in the 1692 Salem witch trials. 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.

A Courageous Father