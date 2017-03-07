Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Coming To Bushnell, R.J. Julia

Local and independent authors and the celebrity known as the Long Island medium will appear at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. Reservations are required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., four authors will give free talks about their historical fiction.

Vic Butsch and Tommy Coletti, co-authors of "A Journey to the Gallows" (Next Century Publishing, $18.95), about a Connecticut boy who volunteers for the U.S. war against Mexico, nearly gets sentenced to death for crimes in New Mexico and eventually teams up with abolitionist John Brown. Butsch is program director for the Norwich area Civil War Round Table. Coletti, of Sprague, is a Vietnam War veteran who has published three books.

Beth M. Caruso will discuss her novel, "One of Windsor: The Untold Story of America's First Witch Hanging" (Lady Slipper Press, $16.99), which is based on the life of a young woman who leaves England for the Massachusetts Bay Colony and later settles in Windsor, where she falls victim to witchcraft hysteria and is hanged in 1647.

Dick Pirozzolo, a Vietnam veteran and author of "Escape from Saigon: A Novel" (Skyhorse, $24.99), will discuss his book, written with Michael Morris, about how the city fell in 1975. .

On Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., Theresa Caputo, the best-selling author who has a TLC TV show based on her claims that she can communicate with the dead, will take part in a book signing and photo opportunity to promote her new book, "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones and Learn to Live Again" (Atria, $29.95). Caputo will not give a talk or provide readings. Tickets are $25.99, which include one pre-signed copy of the book. No personalization can be done. Professional photographs of fans will be taken for later retrieval, but no cellphone or digital photos will be allowed.

Caputo also will appear at "The Experience," on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $39.75 to $79.95. VIP tickets are $120 and include a copy of the book. bushnell.org.

Wintonbury Poetry Series

Two husband and wife poets — Shelly Weinberg and Suzy Lamson — will read Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. as the free Wintonbury Poetry Series continues at McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield.

At the "Marriage and Other Mystical Journeys" program, Lamson will read from her latest book, "Red Riding Hood at Sixty" (M&Z Press, $12), and Weinberg will read his poems. An open mike will follow. 860-242-0041 or prosserlibrary.info.

Poetry At The Metro

The West End Poetry Series: Poetry at The Metro will continue Saturday, March 18, with music by Pawel Kostyk and John Johnson (with supper available) at 4:30 p.m. and a reading at 5 p.m. by poets Ciaran Berry and Danielle Pieratti, at the Metro Cafe, 580 Farmington Ave., Hartford. 860-965-8800 or poetryontheporch@gmail.com.

A New Jerusalem

Adina Hoffman, author of "Till We Have Built Jerusalem: Architects of a New City" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $28), will speak Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at Woodbridge Town Library, 10 Newton Road, Woodbridge.

Hoffman's book blends cultural and political history to explore the lives of three architects who helped shape modern Jerusalem, from the era of British rule in the 1930s through contemporary times.

Hoffman, a prize-winning writer who lives in Jerusalem and New York, also is the author of "House of Windows: Portraits from a Jerusalem Neighborhood" and "My Happiness Bears No Relation to Happiness: A Poet's Life in the Palestinian Century."

Delicious Discussion

Otis Library in Norwich and Bank Square Books will present a Women's History Month Delicious Discussions luncheon with author Harry Haskell, of Guilford, on Wednesday, March 15, at noon at Michael Jordan's Steak House at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Tickets are $40 and include an author talk and signing, a copy of the book and a buffet lunch.

Haskell will talk about "Maiden Flight" (Chicago Review Press, $15.99). It is about international celebrity Katherine Wright Haskell, sister of the aviation pioneers, the Wright brothers, who broke with her possessive brother Orville in 1926 to marry Henry J. Haskell, a newspaper editor and the author's grandfather. Harry Haskell is a prize-winning author, editor and cultural commentator. Tickets: 860-889-2365, ext. 127 or kmcdonald@otis.lioninc.org.

Jane Austin On Fashion

Kandie Carle, dressed in authentic Regency attire, will give a free talk Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main St., East Haven, on the clothing of the early 1800s, known as the Regency Era. Carle will read from Jane Austen's letters and novels, showing how she used clothing and fashion to define character and class, enhance story line and develop plot. Registration is required: 203-468-3890 or fgillespie@hagamanlibrary.org.

Author's Table

The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, continues Wednesday, March 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

Deborah Ravenwood, a life coach and holistic practitioner in Manchester, is the author of "Silence" (Balboa Press, $15.99), her debut book. 860-695-6300 or hplct.org.

Mystery Book Discussion

Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., on Monday, March 13, at noon for the Simsbury Mystery Group's series, Native American Sleuths, Part 3. The book to be discussed is "Purgatory Ridge" by William Kent Krueger. 860-658-7663.