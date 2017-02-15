Billy Collins To Open Sunken Garden Poetry Festival, Free Poetry Readings At UConn

The nationally acclaimed Sunken Garden Poetry Festival will begin its 25th anniversary season June 21 on the grounds of Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington.

Leading off with former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins, who has published 10 collections, and ending with Young Poets Day in August, the outdoor festival will offer five events, three on Wednesdays and two on Sundays, featuring well-known and emerging poets, as well as pre-reading talks and music.

Collins' reading will be preceded by state poet laureate Rennie McQuilkin, an introduction by Colin McEnroe and music by Plywood Cowboy.

On July 9, Jamaal May and Tarfia Faizullah will read and Tang Sauce and DJ Stealth will perform. On July 19, Cornelius Eady will read and perform with Rough Magic. On Aug. 6, poets Mark Doty and Eileen Myles will read, with music by The Girls from Ruby Falls. On Aug. 16, Fresh Voices Student Poetry Competition winners and poet Ocean Vuong will read.

Admission is $12 in advance online, $15 at the gate and free for those 18 or younger, except for opening night tickets, which are $20 in advance online and $25 at the gate. Parking is free. Those who attend should bring their own seating and picnic suppers. Food and beverages will be sold at the festival. Tickets: hillstead.org. Information: 860-677-4787.

Billy Collins Former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins, who has published 10 collections, leads the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival

Stowe Prize Winner

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center will award its 2017 Stowe Prize for Writing to Advance Social Justice to Bryan Stevenson, author of the memoir "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" (Spiegel & Grau, $28), which examines how the U.S. criminal justice system unfairly targets the poor and disadvantaged.

Stevenson will be honored June 8 at the seventh annual Big Tent Jubilee, which raises funds for the center's education programs, on the grounds of the center, 77 Forest St., Hartford, following a free appearance by Stevenson and a networking fair for social activists at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St., Hartford.

Stevenson, a lawyer and law professor, is executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a law practice that works to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment. Information on Jubilee tickets and events: harrietbeecherstowe.org or 860-522-9258.

In conjunction with the prize, the Center will offer a free screening of the documentary film, "13th" and an audience discussion, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The film, which features Stevenson, is a 2017 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature, and its title refers to the Constitutional amendment abolishing slavery. Reservations: Info@StoweCenter.org.

Writing And Reading

Connecticut author Christine Whitehead, who has published her second novel, "The Rage of Plum Blossoms" (CreateSpace, $9.99) will give a free talk Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St.

Whitehead will discuss the writing process, changes in the publishing industry, reviews, selecting book covers and titles, editing, reading and the inspiration for her novels. Registration: 860-658-7663 or simsburylibrary.info.

Axelrod At Westminster

Westminster School, 995 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, will continue its free Friday Nights in Gund series on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Gund Reading Room of its Armour Academic Center with a reading by Howard Axelrod.

Axlerod's "The Point of Vanishing: A Memoir of Two Years in Solitude" (Beacon, $16) was named a best book of the year in 2015 by Slate, the Chicago Tribune and Entropy magazine and a top 10 memoir by Library Journal. Information: 860-408-3053 or westminster-school.org.

Poets At UConn

The University of Connecticut's Creative Writing Program will present free readings by two poets.

Alan Michael Parker will read from his collection, "The Ladder" (Tupelo Press, $16.95) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the UConn Bookstore, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs Center. Parker has published three novels and eight poetry collections. Information: uconnbookstore.com or creativewriting.uconn.edu.

Allison Joseph will read at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Philip E. Austin Building, 215 Glenbrook Road, Storrs, on the UConn campus. She has published 12 chapbooks and co-founded the Crab Orchard Review. Information: creativewriting.uconn.edu.

Authors At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will present free talks by two novelists.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., Connecticut author Georgia Hunter will talk about her novel, "We Were the Lucky Ones" (Viking, $27). Based on a true story, it is about members of a Jewish family in Poland who are separated as World War II begins and fight to stay alive and reunite. Hunter was 15 when she learned that family members had survived the Holocaust. She writes a blog, weweretheluckyones.com, about her research.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., Emily Jeanne Miller will talk about her novel, "The News from the End of the World" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $25). Miller, a former journalist, has also published short stories. Reservations are required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Hartford Public Library Events

Two free events relating to Black History Month will take place at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the library's Hartford History Center, a collaborative reading of speeches and writings by Malcolm X will be held, following refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorites or to call the library at 860-695-6377 to have them find copies. Readers and spectators are invited to the event.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10:15 a.m., the Connecticut Poetry Society will continue its series of free monthly poetry book group discussions. Jennifer Jean, a poet who teaches in Boston, will lead a discussion of poetry by Lucille Clifton, who was poet laureate of Maryland and was published by Langton Hughes in the 1957 anthology, "The Poetry of the Negro." Information: ctpoetry.net.