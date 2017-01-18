CT Author Beatriz Williams At Mohegan

A Delicious Discussions talk and luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at noon, with Connecticut author Beatriz Williams, whose latest novel is "The Wicked City" (William Morrow, $26.99), will be held at Mohegan Sun Casino.

The novel is about two generations of women with a Greenwich Village apartment in common: a Roaring '20s flapper hiding her past and a wife leaving a flawed marriage. Ella has fled to the apartment where ghosts of a speakeasy seem to inhabit the basement. There she discovers a family connection to the flapper Geneva "Gin" Kelly and her life is transformed.

The program is presented by Otis Library of Norwich and Bank Square Books.

Tickets are $45 and include the talk and a hardcover copy of the book and a buffet lunch at Michael Jordan's Steak House at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. Tickets: Otis Library (860-889-2365, ext. 127) or kmcdonald@otis.lioninc.org. Information: banksquarebooks.com.

Reading Russo

Free book discussion programs, each focusing on one book by popular and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, will be held before he visits West Hartford Town Hall on April 26 to give a talk.

Books by Russo are the focus of this year's West Hartford Reads, a free community program that encourages residents to read books by one notable author. Russo has published eight novels, two story collections and a memoir. He won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for "Empire Falls." His latest novel, "Everybody's Fool," was published in 2016.

A discussion of his novel, "Mohawk," will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:15 p.m. at the West Hartford Library, 20 S. Main St., West Hartford. Registration for the discussions can be made at http://bit.ly/WHREADSrusso. Copies and film adaptations of some of his books can be reserved at the library. Information: 860-561-6950 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

Poets On Poetry Series

The Connecticut Poetry Society continues its free monthly poetry book group discussions on the fourth Saturday of the month at the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., a discussion of the poetry of Wallace Stevens will be led by Jim Finnegan, a Connecticut poet and founder of Friends and Enemies of Wallace Stevens.

Stevens, the great modernist poet who lived in Hartford, was a vice president at Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and won major honors for his work, including two National Book Awards, a Bollingen Prize and a Pulitzer Prize. Information: ctpoetry.net.

France Book Discussion Series

Three free talks focusing on books that are set in France will be presented at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, beginning Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. with "Lessons in French" by Hilary Reyl. On Feb. 6, "The Lantern" by Deborah Lawrenson will be discussed, and on Feb. 27, "Lisette's List" by Susan Vreeland.

French-themed refreshments will be provided and registration is not necessary. Information: 860-673-9712, ext. 225 or clarsen@avonctlibrary.info.

R.J. Julia

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m., at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, James Mapes, a business speaker and personal excellence coach, will give a free talk about his guidebook, "Imagine That!: Igniting Your Brain for Creativity and Peak Performance" (Greenleaf Book Group Press, $24.95). The book offers exercises, real-life anecdotes and links to videos to reframe thinking, stretch goals and turn fear into love. Mapes founded Quantum Leap Thinking and is an expert on the psychology of "applied imagination."

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., Young Adult novelist and Newbery medalist Jerry Spinelli will discuss "The Warden's Daughter" (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers, $16.99). The novel is about a girl who lives at a prison with her father, the warden, and mourns the mother who died saving her when she was a baby. Spinelli's many novels for young readers include "Stargirl" and "Love, Stargirl" and a memoir, "Knots in My Yo-Yo String."

On Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon, a Books on the Menu program with featuring general manager Lori Fazio and head adult book buyer Andrew Brennan will be held. They will describe hidden gems as well as books they call the best of 2017 and some light, read-for-fun books. The cost is $15, which includes a gourmet sandwich from the RJ Cafe, cookie, chips and bottled water. All programs require registration: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Publishing Poetry

A free workshop on how to publish a book of poetry will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Welles Turner Memorial Library, 2407 Main Street, Glastonbury. Tony Fusco, publisher at Flying Horse Press, will discuss the process, options and costs. The program is produced by Glastonbury poet laureate Alexandrina Sergio. Information: poet.laureate@glastonbury-ct.gov or 860-633-2653.

Open Mike

Two Wrasslin' Cats Coffee House, 374 Town St., East Haddam, will host a free open mike on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Doors will close at 7:30 p.m.) Information: The coffee house at 860-891-8446 or Edwina Trentham at 860-873-1472.

Writing In Twain's Library

On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., writers can spend three hours in the library of the Mark Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, to work on their own projects and be inspired by the restored room in Hartford's most famous author's home. The cost is $50.

Writers who use laptops should charge them before the session as there are no power outlets. Writing with pencils is permitted, but pens cannot be used. Reservations are required: 860-247-0998 or marktwainhouse.org.