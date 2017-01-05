'Books for Living' Author At R.J. Julia; Riverwood Poetry Series Begins

Why do we read? To learn? To entertain ourselves? To confirm our beliefs or to challenge them?

Author Will Schwalbe ponders these questions and more in "Books for Living" (Knopf Publishing Group, $25.95). Schwalbe will give a free talk on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison.

Schwalbe's earlier book about how he and his dying mother connected through reading was the best-selling "The End of Your Life Book Club." He also co-wrote "Send: Why People Email So Badly and How to Do It Better," with David Shipley. He has worked in publishing and digital media, founded and is CEO of Cookstr.com; and has written for The New York Times. Reservations are required: 203-245-3959 and rjjulia.com.

Ceric At Hickory Sick

Jasmina Ceric, author of "Childhood Interrupted: From Bosnia to America" (Lulu.com, $30), will sign copies at The Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 p.m.

Ceric kept a journal as an 11-year-old in Bosnia during the war, earned money by translating Bosnian material to English for journalists covering the conflict and got help to free her father from a prison camp. When her family immigrated to the U.S., she translated her diary into English and turned it into a book while attending UConn. Information: 860-868-0525 and hickorystickbookshop.com.

"Lift and Separate"

Marilyn Simon Rothstein, of Avon, will discuss her debut novel, "Lift and Separate" (Lake Union Publishing, $14.95), at a free event Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. at Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon.

Her book is a comic novel about Marcy, a long-married wife whose life suddenly sags when her husband, who has made a fortune marketing brassieres, leaves her for a 32DD lingerie model. Deflated but not defeated, Marcy lifts herself up and learns secrets about her adult children and a new best friend.

Rothstein owned a Connecticut advertising agency for many years. Information: 860-73-9712 and avonctlibrary.info.

Riverwood Poetry Series

The free Riverwood Poetry Series will continue Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., at Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St., West Hartford, with a writing workshop led by Connecticut's poet laureate, Rennie McQuilkin, on the theme of "Home or Homeless: Life on the Streets." McQuilkin will show a presentation from Jake Anderson's book, "Homeless Souls," and participants will write poems inspired by it.

McQuilkin has published 14 poetry collections. His many honors include a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Connecticut Center for the Book and its 2010 poetry award for "The Weathering: New and Selected Poems."

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. There will not be an open mike, but participants may share poems written at the workshop. The event is free, but a donation of $5 will be gratefully appreciated. Information: riverwoodpoetry.org.

Blades In West Hartford

Novelist and journalist Nicole Blades, author of "The Thunder Beneath Us" (Dafina, $16), will give a free reading on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the West Hartford Public Library, 20 S. Main St., West Hartford.

Blades, who is of Caribbean heritage, grew up in Montreal and moved to New York City, where she worked at Essence magazine. She co-founded the online magazine SheNetworks, and was an editor at ESPN and Women's Health. Her novel is set in the world of magazine publishing in New York City.

The library will validate parking in the nearby Isham Garage. Registration: 860-561-6990.

The Author's Table

The Author's Table, a free showcase for local authors hosted by Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, will continue with an appearance by Susan Harrison Rashid, author of "Beneath a Shooting Star" (Mill City Press, $17.99), on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

Her debut novel is about two girls born in Pakistan in 1971 and how their close friendship suffers during the country's civil war and is later tested again when they meet as adults.

Rashid, who was a lawyer before retiring, was born in Connecticut and married in 1980 in Pakistan. Information: 860-695-6300 and hplct.org.

Mystery Book Discussion

Carole Shmurak, of Farmington, who writes the Susan Lombardi mystery novels, will lead a free discussion at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, on Monday, Jan. 9, at noon for the Simsbury Mystery Group's series, Native American Sleuths, Part 1. The book to be discussed is "Dance Hall of the Dead" by Tony Hillerman. The snow date is Tuesday, Jan. 10. Information: 860-658-7663.

'The Visonist' Discussion

P. McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, will host a free discussion of the 2014 novel, "The Visionist" by Rachel Urquhart, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The book is about a 15-year-old girl who burns her family's farm to kill her abusive father and finds shelter with her brother at an 1840s Massachusetts Shaker community called the City of Hope, during a time when young girls experience mystical visions and are honored as "Visionists." This brings attention to her community, but also threatens exposure of her secret.

Copies of the book are available at the library. Registration: 860-242-0041 or prosserlibrary.info.

Hudson In Newington

Thomas C. Hudson will read from his work, a blend of epic poetry, rhyme and prose, at a free event on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at Lucy Robbins Welles Library 95 Cedar St., Newington.

Hudson was born in the United Kingdom, grew up in Jamaica and also lived in Aruba and London before immigrating to the United States. He has published several collections of poetry. Registration is required: 860-665-8707.