R.J. Julia Hosting Booklover's Dream Day Trip

Reservations are being taken now for Booklover's Dream Day, a chartered bus trip to New York City for a Hachette Book Group's Book Club Brunch on Oct. 22.

R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison is organizing the trip, which will include mingling with authors, a brunch, a discussion and a bag of free books for each person who attends.

The authors will include Jane Hamilton ("The Excellent Lombards," Grand Central, $26), Robert Hicks ("The Orphan Mother," Grand Central, $26), Eowyn Ivey ("To The Bright Edge of the World," Little, Brown & co., $26), Julissa Arce ("My Underground American Dream," Center Street, $27), Amy Dickinson ("The Mighty Queens of Freeville," Hachette, $14.99) and D. Watkins ("The Cook Up," Grand Central, $26).

The featured speaker will be Beth Macy, author of "Factory Man" (Back Bay Books, $17) and soon-to-be-released "Truevine" (Little, Brown & Co., $28) and Min Jin Lee, author of "Pachinko" (Grand Central, $27) will lead a book club discussion. Participants will receive a free copy of "Pachinko" to read before the talk.

The bus will leave from R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, at 7 a.m. and will return around 5 p.m. The cost per person will be $65 to $100, depending on how many sign up, and will be announced before the event. Reservations will be made by credit card and will be non-refundable. Registration: 203-245-3959.

Studying Stowe And Twain

A Capital Community College class that explores the work of Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe will begin Wednesday, Aug. 31. English 220, Studies in American Literature: Stowe & Twain, will offer classes through Dec. 14, alternating online and at the historic Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, every other Wednesday from 2 to 4:42 p.m. It is offered in partnership with the Mark Twain House & Museum and the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center.

The course can be taken for college credit or audited for personal enrichment with optional papers and assignments. The cost is $579.

For information and a video on the course, go to capitalcc.edu/hhp/courses.html. For detailed information on college credit enrollment, visit ccc.commnet.edu/deptAdmissions. For audit information, contact Amy Lemire at 860-906-5185 or alemire@capitalcc.edu.

Connecticut Authors Trail

The eighth annual Connecticut Authors Trail, a series of free talks at 20 Eastern Connecticut libraries, from Mansfield to Mystic, continues with three events and will have its finale Sept. 15 at Mohegan Sun with romance writer Kristan Higgins.

On Monday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Otis Library, 261 Main St., Norwich (860-889-2365), photographer and author Emery Roth will speak about his book, "Brass Valley: The Fall of an American Industry" (Schiffer, $45), which documents the rise and fall of manufacturing in the Naugatuck valley and its last functioning brass mill and its employees and history.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., at Chaplin Public Library, 495 Phoenixville Road, Chaplin, (860-455-0073), Dr. Ralph LaGuardia, who practices internal medicine, bariatrics, and integrative medicine, which blends traditional Western medical ideas with alternative and complementary techniques, will speak. He is the author of "The Doomsday Book of Medicine" (Mindstir Media, $49), a guide for survivalists and "preppers" to treating illness and injury if the health care system no longer exists.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m., at Raymond Library, 832 Raymond Hill Road, in the Oakdale section of Montville(860-848-9943), Rebecca Brown, author of "Eat Well To Live Well with Chef Becky: Supporting the Gluten & Dairy Free Lifestyle" (self-published, $39.95) will speak. Brown is a culinary instructor, certified integrative health coach and chef who has developed many recipes for those, like herself, who have gluten and dairy intolerance. Information: connecticutauthorstrail.org.

Cannella At Bank Square Books

Nicole DeRosa Cannella, author of the books "Leaving a Mark" (Lampion Press, $14.95) and "The Ribbit Exhibit: One Frog's Tale of a Leap of Faith" (AuthorHouse, $13.59), will sign books at Bank Square Books from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.

"Leaving a Mark" tells the story of Dorian Murray, a boy known as #DStrong, who has gained fame from his battle with terminal cancer, and how his struggle has inspired other children and families facing serious illnesses. "The Ribbit Exhibit" takes on the problems of teasing and bullying at school. Information: 860-536-3785 or banksquarebooks.com.

Writing Political Poetry

A two-part intensive workshop called "Praising the Mutilated World: The Joys and Perils of Writing Political Poetry" is taking registration through Thursday, Sept. 1. It will be conducted by poet and Asnuntuck Community College emerita professor Edwina Trentham and will be held Sept. 15 and Sept. 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Clinton Art Gallery, 20 E. Main St., Clinton.

The workshop will explore what poets can do to respond to the suffering and inequality in the world while also praising what is right and good. Participants will define political poetry and how to assess it, and will learn to write passionate verse without preaching. The work of modern and contemporary poets will be studied, and each class meeting will offer time to write. On Dec. 1, class members will take part in a public reading at the Clinton Art Gallery. The cost to attend the two-part workshop is $100. Information and registration: trentham@comcast.net or clintonartgallery.org.